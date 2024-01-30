Valentine's Day holds a unique significance in the anime world, as characters we love embark on romantic adventures to express their feelings to those they adore. These Valentine's episodes are particularly special for fans as they offer glimpses into the hearts of characters as they navigate love in a dramatic fashion.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 such Valentine's Day anime episodes that fans around the world enjoy and love. These episodes range from funny and light-hearted to heartfelt and romantic, showing the different ways characters celebrate this day of love in anime.

10 best Valentine's Day anime episodes, ranked

10) Gintama - Episode 93, "Even A Hero Has Issues"

Space Woman as seen in Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Gintama humorously explores the oddities of Valentine's Day in its own way. In this particular episode, things get chaotic when a heart-shaped chocolate bar crashes through the roof of the Yorozuya residence. This sparks a debate between Gintoki and Shinpachi about who the chocolate belongs to.

The situation gets even more amusing when Space Woman, a 37-year-old giant heroine from outer space, claims the chocolate for herself. She then shares her complicated romantic history and the cosmic responsibilities she carries.

She also reveals that she's currently, she's torn about confessing her feelings to Colonel Cherry, a monster she met at a bar. The episode delivers an enjoyable and bizarre Valentine's Day tale, involving a giant heroine falling for a monster, and it all ends in a chaotic mess in typical Gintama fashion.

9) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 – Episode 12, “Love Attack”

Milly Ashford as seen in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 (Image via Sunrise)

Code Geass gives fans a fun and entertaining Valentine's Day episode where Milly declares Cupid Day, where any girl can become any boy's girlfriend by stealing his hat. On top of that, she also declares that the person who brings her Lelouch's hat will get their club's budget increased tenfold.

Rolo and Sayoko help Lelouch avoid all the female students trying to steal his hat. While alone, Lelouch discusses recent events with Shirley and they trade hats. As an ode to Valentine's Day, this episode is funny and light-hearted and provides an enjoyable experience to fans.

8) Toradora! - Episode 23, "The Road That We Must Advance On"

Yuri and Ryūji as seen in Toradora! (Image via J.C.Staff)

With Valentine's Day coming up, Taiga decides to express gratitude to her friends with homemade chocolates after school for all that they've done for her. However, a misunderstanding happens when Taiga believes it was Yūsaku who rescued her from the blizzard instead of Ryūji.

This angers Minori, who urges Taiga to confront her true feelings. Taiga insists she only wants Minori's happiness, but Minori asserts that happiness is something that only she can decide for herself. This prompts Taiga to flee. Determined to find her, Minori requests Ryūji to accompany her in looking for Taiga.

This episode provides a more realistic take on Valentine's Day and shows fans that human relationships are complicated and that sometimes it can be hard for people to confront their feelings.

7) Himouto! Umaru-chan - Episode 9, "Umaru and Valentine's"

Taihei and Umaru as seen in Himouto! Umaru-chan (Image via Doga Kobo)

In episode 9 of Himouto! Umaru-chan, Kirie makes cookies for the Doma siblings and even ends up burning a batch. Meanwhile, for Valentine's Day Nana makes chocolates with the assistance of Umaru and Taihei.

Then, Umaru and Sylphynford visit a doujin shop and bond over roles as sisters. Taihei makes an effort to engage in conversation with Kirie, who makes a visit to the apartment to deliver the cookies. Overall, it is a heartwarming and fun watch for fans of the series.

6) Wolf Girl & The Black Prince - Episode 6, "Preparing for Battle -Valentine day"

Erika and Kyouya as seen in Wolf Girl and Black Prince (Image via TYO Animations)

For Valentine's Day, Erika makes Kyouya coffee-flavored cupcakes considering his aversion to sweets. She also befriends her shy classmate Kusakabe, covering his grocery bill and encouraging confidence. The next day, learning about Kusakabe's family pressures, Erika gives him a cupcake intended for Kyouya.

Discovering this, Kyouya refuses her cupcakes, leading Kusakabe to confront him about being heartless. Kyouya claims Erika means nothing, using her to pass the time. The episode ends with Erika overhearing Kyouya's hurtful declaration at the bottom of the stairs.

The episode is heartbreaking because even though Kyouya loves Erika, he ends up hurting her feelings just because he's jealous of her friendship with Kusakabe. However, the follow-up episode does end with Kyouya confessing his love to Erika so the couple does have a happier time moving forward.

5) Hyouka – Episode 21, “The Homemade Chocolates Case”

Eru and Mayaka as seen in Hyouka (Image via Kyoto Animation)

In their final year of junior high on Valentine's Day, Mayaka attempted to express her feelings to Satoshi through chocolate. Unfortunately, he rejected it, criticizing the quality. This year, Mayaka seeks Eru's help in making even better chocolates than before.

When Mayaka leaves the chocolates she made in the clubroom, they mysteriously disappear. Hōtarō suspects Satoshi and confronts him. Satoshi admits to taking the chocolates, explaining that although he wants to be with Mayaka, he has stopped being obsessed with everything and can't risk becoming fixated on her.

Mayaka later reveals that she knew Satoshi took the chocolates and that he was afraid of giving her an answer. This episode is in bittersweet nature and illustrates how avoiding obsession can sometimes prevent people from experiencing love in its purest form. It is a perfect episode for you to enjoy before Valentine's Day.

4) Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions - Episode 12, "Final Heavenly Contract (Eternal Engage)"

Yuuta and Rikka as seen in Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Yuuta and Rikka's love story takes the spotlight in this emotional season finale. Picking up from the suspenseful cliffhanger, Rikka pours out her true feelings to Yuuta beneath a dazzling fireworks display, shedding the protective layer of her chuunibyo persona.

Despite the initial surprise, Yuuta reciprocates, declaring his love and commitment. Their heartfelt confessions culminate in a promise of eternal engagement, sealed with a tender kiss. However, their bliss is interrupted by Dekomori, crashing in for a playful duel over Rikka's hand.

This mock battle reveals Dekomori's lingering feelings for Yuuta and her eventual acceptance of their relationship. The episode concludes with a joyful montage, showcasing the group's unity and offering glimpses into their futures.

3) Koikimo - Episode 8, "The Person I Love Is ..."

Ryō and Ichika as seen in Koikimo (Image via Nomad)

In a Valentine's Day twist, Ryo anxiously awaits Ichika's surprise, reminiscent of a pet eagerly anticipating its owner. Ichika, after days of contemplation, unveils an unexpected gift, steering away from the conventional chocolate route. At school, she joins her friends in a chocolate exchange ritual.

Intriguingly, Kai receives a lunchtime meeting request from Ichika, adding a layer of suspense to the romantic narrative. Meanwhile, Arie is not to be left out, as she too has prepared chocolates, leaving readers on the edge of their seats, eager to uncover the unfolding romantic drama in this Valentine's Day rendezvous.

2) My Love Story!! Episode 20 - "My Chocolate"

Takeo and Rinko as seen in My Love Story!! (Image via Madhouse)

As Valentine's Day draws near, Rinko arranges a chocolate-making session with friends on the 13th, heightening the atmosphere of romantic anticipation. On the 14th, the boys endeavor to spend quality time with the girls, infusing the air with palpable excitement.

Anticipating chocolate from Rinko on Valentine's Day, Takeo is puzzled when she leaves early without giving any. Thinking the cookies he received earlier were the chocolate, Takeo regrets not savoring them.

A twist occurs when Rinko returns with a specially crafted chocolate for Takeo. The joyful moment turns humorous as Yuriko scolds Takeo for his loud and overjoyed shouting, injecting a comedic element into the Valentine's Day celebrations.

1) Orange - Episode 13, "Letter 13"

Kakeru and Naho as seen in Orange (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Valentine's Day is the final opportunity for Naho to change Kakeru's fate. With just one day before the original timeline unfolds, Naho feels the pressure. She tries to give Kakeru chocolates and talk to him, but the altered timeline complicates things. The scenarios her future self relied on are gone.

Determined, Naho chases after Kakeru before he leaves school. She reveals the same information her future self sent in a text the day he died, causing Kakeru to break down. Naho hugs him to confront him and he finally reciprocates her feelings.

The episode concludes with a bittersweet tone as the group watches Naho and Kakeru embrace, replacing anxiety with a glimmer of hope. Even though it's still uncertain what the future holds, this episode gives audiences hope that Kakeru might just get to live a beautiful life in the end.