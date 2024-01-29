The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 5 will be released on Sunday, February 4, at 1:30 am JST. It will first be aired on local television networks in Japan before the anime episode arrives on streaming platforms domestically and internationally.

The previous episode saw Yamada Anna try and give Kyoutaro Ichikawa a chocolate for Valentine's Day. While she had some trouble with it initially, she succeeded in her mission and conveyed her feelings as well.

The episode later saw Ichikawa and Adachi try and figure out what they could give to Yamada and Moeko, respectively for White Day.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 5 release time in all regions

Yamada and Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 5 will be released on Saturday, February 3, for most fans worldwide. For fans in Japan, the anime episode will be released on Sunday, February 4, at 1:30 am JST.

The release date and time for the title will vary depending on the region from where a fan is watching.

The fifth episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday February 3 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday February 3 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday February 3 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday February 3 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday February 3 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday February 3 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday February 4 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday February 4

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4 broadcast and streaming details

Nanjo as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 5 will be aired on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. Fans in Japan can also enjoy the anime online on Hulu, dAnime Store and other streaming services.

As for international streaming, Sentai Filmworks have announced that they have licensed the series. Hence, the company will make the anime available on Hidive. Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the title for fans in Southeast Asia, which means that The Dangers in My Heart anime will premiere on Aniplus Asia as well.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4

Yamada Anna as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4, titled Yamada Likes, saw Yamada try to give Ichikawa chocolates through several methods.

However, due to the concept of obligatory chocolates, Ichikawa had a tough time understanding Yamada's intention by giving him chocolates. Thus, the episode later saw Yamada give Ichikawa a homemade chocolate, clearly implying what she meant by it.

The next day, Ichikawa and Adachi try to figure out what they could give Yamada and Moeko, respectively for White Day. Hence, Adachi took Ichikawa to Nanjo. Given that Ichikawa knew that Nanjo was interested in Yamada, he acted rudely towards him.

Just as he was about to apologize to him, Yamada pulled him away, expressing to Nanjo that she was interested in Ichikawa.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 5?

Ichikawa Kyoutaro as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 5 will most likely see Ichikawa try to figure out what he could give Yamada for White Day.

Given that there was still an entire month remaining, he had a lot of time. Nevertheless, Ichikawa is bound to panic and try to figure out what would be the most ideal present.

There also remains the small possibility that the episode might quickly skip through time to bring White Day faster than fans are expecting. Fans could also see Ichikawa give Yamada a gift for White Day in the next episode itself.