Demon Slayer's Kanao Tsuyuri joins The Dangers in My Heart season 2 cast

On Tuesday, November 28, the official website of The Dangers in My Heart anime revealed some new cast members for the upcoming The Dangers in My Heart season 2. The two new voice cast members are Yuka Iguchi and Reina Ueda, who will be voicing the characters Kana Andō and Yurine Hanzawa, respectively.

The Dangers in My Heart, written and illustrated by Norio Sakurai, is a Japanese manga series. It started its serialization back in March 2018. Since then, the manga's chapters have been collected and published in tankōbon volumes. Years later, Shin-Ei Animation gave the series an anime adaptation, which is set to be followed by a second season in January 2024.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 announces new cast member

Yuka Iguchi will be voicing Kana Andō in The Dangers in My Heart season 2 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

With The Dangers in My Heart season 2 set to be released in January 2024, the anime announced the voice cast members for the series' new characters that were set to debut in the upcoming anime.

The new voice cast members are Yuka Iguchi and Reina Ueda. Yuka Iguchi will be voicing Kana Andō. She is set to be a new classmate for both Ichikawa and Yamada. The voice actress has previously voiced Hitachi Chigusa in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and Kishirika Kishirisu in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

Reina Ueda will be voicing Yurine Hanzawa in The Dangers in My Heart season 2 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Meanwhile, Reina Ueda will be voicing Yurine Hanzawa. Yurine is Kana's friend who seemingly studies at the same school. Reina Ueda has previously voiced several major characters like Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Ruri in Dr. Stone, and Miyo Saimori in My Happy Marriage.

In addition, the voice actress also gave her voice for Reze in Chainsaw Man, possibly set to become a major addition to the sequel anime. Also, she was recently announced as the voice for Chinatsu Kano in Blue Box.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2?

Ichikawa Kyotaro as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will most likely see Kyoutarou Ichikawa and Yamada Anna get closer to each other. The previous season saw the two confide in each other about how important the other person was to them. Hence, the upcoming season might build on that.

This might possibly be caused due to the addition of new characters Kana and Yurine. Their presence could possibly help Ichikawa and Yamada get to know each other much better.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.