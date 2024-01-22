The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4 will be released on Sunday, January 28, at 1:30 am JST. The anime episode will first be televised on TV networks in Japan. Following that, it will arrive on streaming platforms domestically and internationally.

The previous episode saw Yamada inviting Ichikawa and all her girlfriends to her home to spend some time together making chocolates. During this, Ichikawa met Yamada's parents. Later, the episode saw Ichikawa reveal to his sister that he wanted to become Yamada's boyfriend.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4 release time in all regions

Yamada and Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4 will be released on Saturday, January 27, for most fans worldwide. Meanwhile, fans in Japan can watch the anime episode on Sunday, January 28, at 1:30 am JST.

Subsequently, the release date and time for the anime episode will vary depending on one's region.

The upcoming episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday January 27 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday January 27 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday January 27 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday January 27 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday January 27 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday January 27 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday January 28 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday January 28

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4 broadcast and streaming details

The Yamada family as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4 will first be televised on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. Fans can also watch the anime episode online in Japan on Hulu, dAnime Store, and other streaming services.

Meanwhile, Sentai Filmworks announced that the series will be available for international streaming. Hence, the company will make the anime available on Hidive. Plus Media Networks Asia has also licensed the series for Southeast Asia. Thus, The Dangers in My Heart series will premiere on Aniplus Asia as well.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 3

Kana Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 3, titled Yamada and Me, saw Yamada invite Ichikawa and her girlfriends to her home. However, Ichikawa's presence seemed too suspicious to Yamada's mother. Hence, Moeko helped Ichikawa by stating that she was his girlfriend. However, Ichikawa couldn't keep up with the lies and revealed the truth to Anna's mother.

The episode later saw Ichikawa meeting Anna's father, who seemingly liked Ichikawa. However, he was led to believe that his name was also Yamada because he had seen him wear Yamada's uniform in the previous episode.

Lastly, the episode saw Ichikawa reveal his intention to date Anna to his sister Kana.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4?

Ichikawa Kyotaro as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 4 will most likely feature Valentine's Day as Yamada Anna could bring chocolates for Ichikawa Kyoutarou. With that, Yamada Anna might make her feelings clear to Ichikawa.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa asking Anna not to give chocolates to the boys from the class. Thus, Anna giving chocolates only to Ichikawa may stand out.

The upcoming anime episode could also focus on Yamada Anna's father. While he seemed to like Ichikawa, he had reason to suspect that Ichikawa was very close to his daughter.