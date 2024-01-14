The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 3 will be released on Sunday, January 21, at 1:30 am JST. The anime episode will first be aired on TV networks in Japan, after which, it will arrive on streaming platforms domestically and internationally.

The previous episode of the title saw Ichikawa take a bath and have lunch at Yamada's home. However, given the circumstances, they both decided to hide Ichikawa's visit from Anna's parents. The episode later focused on Ichikawa as his body began to show changes, starting with his voice and arms.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 3 release time in all regions

Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 3 will be released on Saturday, January 20, for most fans worldwide. Individuals in Japan will be able to enjoy the episode on Sunday, January 21, at 1:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time for the episode will vary depending on the region.

The third episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday January 20 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday January 20 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday January 20 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday January 20 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday January 20 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday January 20 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday January 21 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday January 21

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 3 broadcast and streaming details

Sanae Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 3 will first be aired on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. Fans can also watch the anime episode online in Japan on Hulu, dAnime Store, and other streaming services.

As for international streaming, Sentai Filmworks announced that they have licensed the series. Hence, the company will be streaming the anime on Hidive. Plus Media Networks Asia has also licensed the series for Southeast Asia. Thus, The Dangers in My Heart anime will premiere on Aniplus Asia as well.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 2

Yamada and Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 2, titled I'm Growing Up, saw Ichikawa take a bath and have lunch at Yamada's house. This was when Yamada opened up to him about her fears and asked him why he ignored her for some time. This forced Ichikawa to reveal the truth, and he stated that he did it to protect her.

Later when Yamada's parents came home, the duo decided that it would be best for Ichikawa to meet them some other time. While Ichikawa successfully avoided Anna's mother, her father seemingly caught a glimpse of him.

The latter part of the episode revealed how Ichikawa was beginning to mature. This was evident from his changing voice and muscle mass.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 3?

Yamada's father as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 3 will most likely see the anime depict a scenario where Ichikawa could formally head to Yamada's home. However, it is tough to predict what could transpire in such an incident. That said, considering that The Dangers in My Heart is a romance anime, there is a good chance that the plot may soon feature Valentine's Day.

As Yamada Anna's father had seen Ichikawa once, there is also a possibility that he might recognize him.

Season 2 episode 3 of the title is scheduled to release on Sunday, January 21, at 1:30 am JST.