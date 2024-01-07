The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 2 will be released on Sunday, January 14, at 1:30 am JST. The anime will first be aired on television networks in Japan, followed by streaming platforms domestically and internationally. However, the varying time zones mean the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa struggling with his schoolwork due to his broken arm. However, despite a small mishap between the two, Yamada helped him with his day-to-day school activities. Later in the episode, Yamada learned the reason behind Ichikawa's accident, following which, she lost something important.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 2 release times in all regions

Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 2 will be released on Saturday, January 13, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Sunday, January 14, at 1:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary depending on the region where the viewer resides.

The upcoming second episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday January 13 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday January 13 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday January 13 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday January 13 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday January 13 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday January 13 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday January 14 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday January 14

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 2 broadcast and streaming details

Yamada and Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 2 will first be televised on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. Fans can also stream the anime in Japan on dAnime Store, Hulu, and other streaming services.

As for its international streaming, Sentai Filmworks announced that they licensed the series. Hence, they will be streaming the anime on Hidive. Lastly, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series for Southeast Asia. Thus, the anime will premiere on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 1

Yamada Anna as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 1, titled We are Searching, saw the third semester begin. With that, Ichikawa found it difficult to maintain his school activities. To help him, the homeroom teacher suggested he took Yamada's help.

However, Ichikawa refused it saying they were not good friends. Yamada heard it and got angry at him, but she made sure that he got the notes from Adachi. Soon after, Ichikawa apologized, following which, Yamada began assisting him.

Later in the episode, Yamada learned that she was the reason why Ichikawa broke his hand. She felt bad about how things panned out, when she happened to lose the Akita Dog keychain gifted to her by Ichikawa. She tried looking for it, but it was only after Ichikawa helped, with some assistance from Moeko, that they located it.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 2?

Yamada and Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 2 will most likely see Ichikawa visit Yamada's home. After Ichikawa helped Yamada look for the Akita Dog keychain in the snow, he was very cold. Hence, Yamada Anna asked him if he would like to warm up in her home. This left Ichikawa shocked as he was not expecting an invite from her.

Thus, the next episode might see Ichikawa take a bath at Yamada's home, followed by a meal to warm him. Such scenes are bound to leave Ichikawa in awkward spots, forcing him to make quick decisions.