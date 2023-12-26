The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dangers In My Heart season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to release on January 6, 2024, for most viewers across the world. The second season will be released on January 7, 2024, at 1:30 am JST in Japan on Asashi’s NUMAnimation and other affiliate channels.

The previous season’s finale was quite captivating, and it’s safe to say that it ended on a high note for both Yamada and Ichikawa. The two had a memorable New Year’s celebration and prayed for a prosperous year. The finale was replete with wholesome moments involving Ichikawa, his sister, and Yamada.

The Dangers In My Heart season 2 episode 1 release details

As stated earlier, The Dangers In My Heart season 2 episode 1 will be released on January 6, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, for fans residing in Japan, the episode will be released on January 7, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Fans in Japan can watch it on Asashi's NUMAnimation.

Furthermore, BS Asahi will broadcast the episodes starting January 14, 2024, and CS TV will broadcast the series starting January 21, 2024. Internationally, the series will be available to stream on HIDIVE.

The highly anticipated The Dangers In My Heart season 2 episode 1 release time for various regions and the corresponding time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Wednesday January 6 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Wednesday January 6 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Wednesday January 6 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Wednesday January 6 Central European Time 5:30 pm Wednesday January 6 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Wednesday January 6 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 pm Thursday January 7 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Thursday January 7

Recap of The Dangers In My Heart season 1 finale

Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The previous season’s finale commenced with Ichikawa visiting a temple nearby with his family. He also wanted to meet Yamada after spending some time with his family. As usual, his sister was acting weird when she came across Yamada.

However, Yamada seemed to make a great first impression when she met Ichikawa’s family. His sister proceeded to invite Yamada to their home. Naturally, Ichikawa was quite nervous since he clearly had feelings for her.

His sister showed embarrassing photographs of Ichikawa to Yamada while she made herself comfortable at home. His sister had decided to leave the two at home and thanked Yamada for being Ichikawa’s friend. Ichikawa and Yamada adjourned to his room. Yamada was unfazed when she saw the infamous book about murders in his room. This mildly surprised Ichikawa.

The two shared an intimate moment, and Yamada invited Ichikawa to her house. The next day, the two met at school, and Ichikawa finally told her how he felt. He initially hated school, but he confessed that Yamada made school interesting for him. She hugged him and proceeded to attend class.

Their classmate assumed that the two took their relationship to the next level. While Ichikawa and Yamada’s relationship progressed, it’s now clear as day that both of them certainly have feelings for each other.

What to expect in The Dangers In My Heart season 2 episode 1?

The first episode of season 2 will certainly be a little slow. The episode will most likely serve as an exposition and place the characters back into the familiar setting that the viewers have come to love. It will focus on Yamada and Ichikawa’s relationship and perhaps introduce a new set of hurdles to test the duo.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.