Gintama anime: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

Gintama is a shonen heavyweight that sits in a league of its own alongside some of the most popular anime titles like Bleach, Naruto, and One Piece. Released in 2006, this anime series ran for over a decade, with its parodical and unique style of storytelling enthralling an entire generation of anime fans.

The Gintama anime series spanned 11 seasons, with a total of 367 episodes being released. Known as the king of parody anime, this series has cultivated a massive fanbase worldwide and is currently available to be streamed on multiple streaming platforms. This article will explore the different platforms where fans can watch this anime series.

Where to watch Gintama anime? Streaming platforms, explored

Gintama, being an extremely popular anime, is currently available to be streamed online on multiple global streaming platforms. The entire anime series is available to be streamed on Crunchyroll. With a premium subscription, fans worldwide can enjoy all 367 episodes of the anime, both subbed and dubbed, on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll Premium offers a 14-day free trial period, allowing fans to access the series before deciding whether to purchase a subscription. In India, Crunchyroll's premium subscription costs ₹79/month, with higher tiers priced at ₹99/month and ₹999/year.

Furthermore, both subbed and dubbed versions of the entire anime are available to be streamed on Hulu. This provides fans with a multitude of viewing options that they can choose from.

Netflix Japan also has all 367 episodes of the anime. However, international fans may require a VPN to watch the show. It's important to note that the series is only available in Japanese with English subtitles on Netflix Japan.

What to expect from the Gintama anime?

Audience can expect a bizarre yet intricate story set in an alternate timeline during Japan's Edo period, where the nation has been attacked and subjugated by aliens known as the Amanto. The anime's narrative follows the journey of Gintoki Sakata, a former samurai who now works as an odd job freelancer.

Joining Gintoki in his freelance business are his two friends, Kagura and Shinpachi Shimura. During their numerous wacky missions, they frequently cross paths with the Shinsengumi police force, who often ally with Gintoki whenever their task involves apprehending dangerous criminals.

The trio finds themselves entangled in all sorts of comical shenanigans throughout the series and skillfully parodies numerous other anime and pop culture references along the way. Gintoki and his friends meet various allies and enemies throughout the series as they oppose the alien-controlled government.

Gintama tells an interesting story involving witty humor, pop culture references, and emotional depth, making it one of the most beloved shonen animes of all time. The anime explores themes of friendship, resilience, and the enduring spirit of samurai in a unique way that fans worldwide will be able to enjoy and appreciate.

Movie and OVA List

There are three total movies in the franchise, and all of them are canon. The first movie retells events from the Benizuka arc, with the final two movies serving as the overall conclusion of this long-running series.

A New Retelling Benizakura Arc

The Movie: The Final Chapter: Be Forever Yorozuya

Gintama: The Very Final

Below is a short list of OVAs that fans can watch. However, semi-final OVAs aren't that relevant to the overall story.

Smoke Rises in Places Without Love

An Everlasting Flower

Gintama: The Semi-Final: Don't Spread the Wrapping Cloth Without Thinking Ahead

Is the Gintama anime over?

The final episode of the anime, titled Dun Dun, was released on October 7, 2018. However, Gintama: The Very Final movie, released in 2021, is the one that finally concluded the series' story.

A new spin-off anime series titled 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-sensei, starring Gintoki and his companions, was revealed on March 19, 2023, much to the hype of fans all over the world. The release date for this spin-off series currently remains unknown.

However, it is important to note that this series is being introduced in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the franchise, which happens to be a huge landmark.

