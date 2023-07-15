All Gintama arcs: Complete list in Chronological order

Gintama is an incredibly popular anime series known for its slapstick comedy. Not only is the show hilarious, but it also makes a ton of references to other existing shows.

There have been numerous instances when the show’s characters performed a skit involving characters from the Dragon Ball series and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. There were a ton of moments involving references to studios like Toei Animation, highlighting their litigious nature.

The show is constantly gaining a bigger audience as the days progress. It would be ideal for the newer fans to understand just how big the series is and the various story arcs that are covered in the anime series.

Gintama story arcs in chronological order

Season 1

Harusame

Gengai

Rengokukan

Memory Loss

Umibozu

Go-Ninja

Inugami

Season 2

Infant Strife

Mother

Benizakura

Fuyo

Yagyu

Hardboiled Detective

Okita Mitsuba

Hasegawa Prosecution

Owee

Season 3

Shinsengumi Crisis

Guardian Dog

Ryugujo

Monkey Hunter

Correspondence

Kintaro

Ghost Ryokan

Yoshiwara in Flames

Shinsengumi Death Game

Season 4

Barber

Otsu Tama Quest

Red Spider

Character Poll

Rokkaku

Kabukicho Stray Cat

Diviner

Santa

Gintama’

Timeskip

Glasses

Kabukicho Four Devas

Jugem

Jail

Love Choriss

Renho

Vacation

Scandal

Host Club

Thorny

Enchosen

Kintama

Courtesan of a Nation

Beam Sword Style

Gintamaº

Frozen

Patriot Reunion Party

Dekobokko

Shinigami

Confessional

Soul Switch

Kaientai

Afro

Feigned Illness

Shogun Assassination

Farewell, Shinsengumi

Aizenkou-hen (OVA)

Love Potion

Gintama.

Rakuyou Decisive Battle Arc

Porori-hen

Kagura’s Boyfriend

Homeless

Excalibur

HDZ48

Guardian Spirits

Shirogane no Tamashii-hen

Silver Soul

Gintama: The Semi-Final

Silver Soul Aftermath

These are all the story arcs that the anime series covers. After the last story arc on this list, The Very Final movie concludes the story of this series. This animanga series had been going on for one and a half decades, and millions of fans grew up watching the series.

In 2021, the aforementioned movie completed the story, and fans had to bid adieu to this incredible comedy series and the Odd Jobs Trio that they had come to love.

This series is available on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. It is a great time to revisit the plot of the series, especially for members of the manga and anime community who are new to the show.

Plot of the show in brief

The vigor and valor of the Samurai were known throughout the country, but Edo was the home of them all. However, feudal Japan was forced to surrender to a new force that took over Edo, and they were known as the Amanto. The Shogunate, which was once the pride of Japan, is now a mere puppet government that is forced to pass all the laws put forth by the Amanto.

One such law was the prohibition of swords in public. Gintoki Sakata, the protagonist of the series, always has a wooden Bokuto on him and attempts to maintain the image of a Samurai. He also founded an odd-jobs company, hoping to help people in need and make money.

He’s not alone, as he is accompanied by two of his trusted colleagues - Shinpachi Shimura, a boy who wants to learn the ways of a Samurai, and Kagura, a girl with an unending appetite and monstrous strength. Sadaharu, a giant pet dog who loves eating people’s heads, is also a part of their everyday endeavors. The show follows the odd-job trio and their regular conquests in Edo.

