All Gintama arcs: Complete list in Chronological order

Gintama is an incredibly popular anime series known for its slapstick comedy. Not only is the show hilarious, but it also makes a ton of references to other existing shows.
There have been numerous instances when the show’s characters performed a skit involving characters from the Dragon Ball series and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. There were a ton of moments involving references to studios like Toei Animation, highlighting their litigious nature.
The show is constantly gaining a bigger audience as the days progress. It would be ideal for the newer fans to understand just how big the series is and the various story arcs that are covered in the anime series.
Gintama story arcs in chronological order
Season 1
- Harusame
- Gengai
- Rengokukan
- Memory Loss
- Umibozu
- Go-Ninja
- Inugami
Season 2
- Infant Strife
- Mother
- Benizakura
- Fuyo
- Yagyu
- Hardboiled Detective
- Okita Mitsuba
- Hasegawa Prosecution
- Owee
Season 3
- Shinsengumi Crisis
- Guardian Dog
- Ryugujo
- Monkey Hunter
- Correspondence
- Kintaro
- Ghost Ryokan
- Yoshiwara in Flames
- Shinsengumi Death Game
Season 4
- Barber
- Otsu Tama Quest
- Red Spider
- Character Poll
- Rokkaku
- Kabukicho Stray Cat
- Diviner
- Santa
Gintama’
- Timeskip
- Glasses
- Kabukicho Four Devas
- Jugem
- Jail
- Love Choriss
- Renho
- Vacation
- Scandal
- Host Club
- Thorny
Enchosen
- Kintama
- Courtesan of a Nation
- Beam Sword Style
Gintamaº
- Frozen
- Patriot Reunion Party
- Dekobokko
- Shinigami
- Confessional
- Soul Switch
- Kaientai
- Afro
- Feigned Illness
- Shogun Assassination
- Farewell, Shinsengumi
Aizenkou-hen (OVA)
- Love Potion
Gintama.
- Rakuyou Decisive Battle Arc
Porori-hen
- Kagura’s Boyfriend
- Homeless
- Excalibur
- HDZ48
- Guardian Spirits
Shirogane no Tamashii-hen
- Silver Soul
Gintama: The Semi-Final
- Silver Soul Aftermath
These are all the story arcs that the anime series covers. After the last story arc on this list, The Very Final movie concludes the story of this series. This animanga series had been going on for one and a half decades, and millions of fans grew up watching the series.
In 2021, the aforementioned movie completed the story, and fans had to bid adieu to this incredible comedy series and the Odd Jobs Trio that they had come to love.
This series is available on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. It is a great time to revisit the plot of the series, especially for members of the manga and anime community who are new to the show.
Plot of the show in brief
The vigor and valor of the Samurai were known throughout the country, but Edo was the home of them all. However, feudal Japan was forced to surrender to a new force that took over Edo, and they were known as the Amanto. The Shogunate, which was once the pride of Japan, is now a mere puppet government that is forced to pass all the laws put forth by the Amanto.
One such law was the prohibition of swords in public. Gintoki Sakata, the protagonist of the series, always has a wooden Bokuto on him and attempts to maintain the image of a Samurai. He also founded an odd-jobs company, hoping to help people in need and make money.
He’s not alone, as he is accompanied by two of his trusted colleagues - Shinpachi Shimura, a boy who wants to learn the ways of a Samurai, and Kagura, a girl with an unending appetite and monstrous strength. Sadaharu, a giant pet dog who loves eating people’s heads, is also a part of their everyday endeavors. The show follows the odd-job trio and their regular conquests in Edo.
