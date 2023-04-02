Where to watch Gintama: The Very Final? Streaming details explained

Gintama: The Very Final, which was released on January 8, 2021, bids adieu to the parody epic that delighted fans for over a decade, etching its name forever in anime history. The series recently hosted its Ato no Matsuri event and the fandom got a glimpse of what the franchise has in store for them in the future.

Following its theatrical run, fans are now looking for the movie online. The movie acts as a conclusion to the anime series and is adapted from the final arc of the original manga by Hideaki Sorachi. An additional episode called Gintama: The Semi-Final was also released that serves as a bridge between the movie and the series.

Gintama: The Very Final is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Apple TV, and more platforms

Yorozuya Soul @yorozuyasoul Gintama: The Very Final was added to the Crunchyroll catalog, in Japanese subtitled and English dubbed versions!! crunchyroll.com/series/GW4HM75… Gintama: The Very Final was added to the Crunchyroll catalog, in Japanese subtitled and English dubbed versions!! crunchyroll.com/series/GW4HM75… https://t.co/CtDGSG32NG

The movie Gintama: The Very Final is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Apple TV, but it is not available in all regions. It is expected to arrive universally on Crunchyroll very soon, although there is no official confirmation yet.

However, viewers can also rent and purchase the movie from Amazon and Google Play. The movie Gintama: The Very Final is also available for purchase as a home movie. The DVD/Blu-Ray versions of the film were released on August 4, 2021. Besides the movie, the DVD version also includes the accompanying episode Gintama: The Semi-Final, along with a DVD jacket illustrated visual that serves as an emotional farewell to the much-adored series.

jec @7jeeeeeeec Gintama THE FINAL this 2021



the very first film to suppress and dethrone demon slayer movie in japanese theaters



#1 box office revenue earnings for the anime franchise



#1 bluray & anime dvd sales in japan



#1 anime both in mal and anilist Gintama THE FINAL this 2021the very first film to suppress and dethrone demon slayer movie in japanese theaters #1 box office revenue earnings for the anime franchise#1 bluray & anime dvd sales in japan#1 anime both in mal and anilist https://t.co/ohnb0oJo51

It has been a year since the release of Gintama: The Very Final and there is renewed excitement in the fandom as a new spin-off series of the anime is on the cards. In the Gintama Ato no Matsuri event which took place on March 19, 2023, it was announced that the spin-off light novel of the Sorachi manga, called Class 3Z Ginpachi-sensei, will receive an anime adaptation.

Thus, fans need not despair as although the original series has drawn its curtain, its legacy will continue on screen.

mo 🏴‍☠️ @monkeydgoat



Going into it I thought that it would be at least somewhat overrated, i was very wrong. Gintama has a great cast, amazing comedy, fantastic fights and very memorable moments. The final movie is probably my favourite anime movie ever.



Easy 10/10 Finished GintamaGoing into it I thought that it would be at least somewhat overrated, i was very wrong.Gintama has a great cast, amazing comedy, fantastic fights and very memorable moments. The final movie is probably my favourite anime movie ever.Easy 10/10 Finished GintamaGoing into it I thought that it would be at least somewhat overrated, i was very wrong.💀 Gintama has a great cast, amazing comedy, fantastic fights and very memorable moments. The final movie is probably my favourite anime movie ever.Easy 10/10 https://t.co/z4bwqOpe6N

The voice cast of the original anime returns for this movie as well, which includes popular seiyuus of the industry who have previously voiced in iconic anime shows such as Fullmetal Alchemist, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Naruto, and more. Here are the main characters of the movie along with their respective roles:

Gintoki Sakata: Tomokazu Sugita

Shinpachi Shimura: Daisuke Sakaguchi

Kagura: Rie Kugimiya

Kotaro Katsura: Akira Ishida

Shinsuke Takasugi: Takehito Koyasu

Isao Kondo: Susumu Chiba

Toshiro Hijikata: Kazuya Nakai

Sogo Okita: Kenichi Suzumura

Shoyo Yoshida / Utsuro: Kōichi Yamadera

The synopsis of the movie Gintama: The Very Final, as given on the official website of Anime News Network, reads:

"Gintoki, Kagura, Shinpachi, and the others race towards their final battle with Utsuro. Gintoki must face down his former mentor, fellow former ally and student Takasugi, and most importantly his own past. Their battle will bring an end to the story as told by the anime, and serve as a send-off for the series."

Stay tuned for more updates on Gintama and other trending manga and anime like Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, One Punch Man, and more.

Poll : 0 votes