Where to watch Gintama: The Very Final? Streaming details explained

Gintama: The Very Final, which was released on January 8, 2021, bids adieu to the parody epic that delighted fans for over a decade, etching its name forever in anime history. The series recently hosted its Ato no Matsuri event and the fandom got a glimpse of what the franchise has in store for them in the future.
Following its theatrical run, fans are now looking for the movie online. The movie acts as a conclusion to the anime series and is adapted from the final arc of the original manga by Hideaki Sorachi. An additional episode called Gintama: The Semi-Final was also released that serves as a bridge between the movie and the series.
Gintama: The Very Final is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Apple TV, and more platforms
The movie Gintama: The Very Final is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Apple TV, but it is not available in all regions. It is expected to arrive universally on Crunchyroll very soon, although there is no official confirmation yet.
However, viewers can also rent and purchase the movie from Amazon and Google Play. The movie Gintama: The Very Final is also available for purchase as a home movie. The DVD/Blu-Ray versions of the film were released on August 4, 2021. Besides the movie, the DVD version also includes the accompanying episode Gintama: The Semi-Final, along with a DVD jacket illustrated visual that serves as an emotional farewell to the much-adored series.
It has been a year since the release of Gintama: The Very Final and there is renewed excitement in the fandom as a new spin-off series of the anime is on the cards. In the Gintama Ato no Matsuri event which took place on March 19, 2023, it was announced that the spin-off light novel of the Sorachi manga, called Class 3Z Ginpachi-sensei, will receive an anime adaptation.
Thus, fans need not despair as although the original series has drawn its curtain, its legacy will continue on screen.
The voice cast of the original anime returns for this movie as well, which includes popular seiyuus of the industry who have previously voiced in iconic anime shows such as Fullmetal Alchemist, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Naruto, and more. Here are the main characters of the movie along with their respective roles:
- Gintoki Sakata: Tomokazu Sugita
- Shinpachi Shimura: Daisuke Sakaguchi
- Kagura: Rie Kugimiya
- Kotaro Katsura: Akira Ishida
- Shinsuke Takasugi: Takehito Koyasu
- Isao Kondo: Susumu Chiba
- Toshiro Hijikata: Kazuya Nakai
- Sogo Okita: Kenichi Suzumura
- Shoyo Yoshida / Utsuro: Kōichi Yamadera
The synopsis of the movie Gintama: The Very Final, as given on the official website of Anime News Network, reads:
"Gintoki, Kagura, Shinpachi, and the others race towards their final battle with Utsuro. Gintoki must face down his former mentor, fellow former ally and student Takasugi, and most importantly his own past. Their battle will bring an end to the story as told by the anime, and serve as a send-off for the series."
