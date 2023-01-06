Gintama creator Sorachi joins a Dragon Ball project

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, it was reported by Twitter user and reputable general anime and manga news source @WSJ_manga that Gintama’s mangaka will be joining the Dragon Ball project. As it happens, Hideaki Sorachi, the creator of Gintama, is now set to participate in the Super Gallery Project.

The Dragon Ball collaboration will be released in next month’s Saikyo Jump, which will be issue #3 of the 2023 publication year. Interestingly, this particular monthly shonen manga publication primarily consists of several spin-off series for the main Weekly Shonen Jump titles, such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, and more.

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project is a collaboration meant to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama's magnum opus. The project is meant to collaborate with different mangakas each month to redraw one of the 42 volume covers from the manga series until November 2024. The series’ 40th anniversary will be on December 3, 2024.

The mangakas seem to be limited to those who have published series under the Shueisha umbrella. Thus, eliminating the possibility of manga illustrators such as Hajime Isayama. Some of the previous mangakas to participate include in similar projects include:

Naruto’s Masashi Kishimoto

Bleach’s Tite Kubo

KochiKame’s Osamu Akimoto

Beelzebub’s Ryuhei Tamura

Chainsaw Man’s Tatsuki Fujimoto

Demon Slayer’s Koyoharu Gotouge

Spy x Family’s Tatsuya Endo

Toriko’s Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro

Assassination Classroom’s Yusei Matsui

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Hirohiko Araki

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai’s Koji Inada

Boruto’s Mikio Ikemoto

Kuroko no Basket’s Tadatoshi Fujimaki

Ayakashi Triangle’s Kentaro Yabuki

The project marks just one aspect of what’s set to be a massive year for Akira Toriyama’s franchise. Several rumors emerged in the final months of 2022, which claimed two major anime projects for the franchise were set to come. One would be a television anime, while the other’s exact format wasn’t specified at the time of the information leak.

The Gintama manga focused on protagonist Gintoki Sakata, an eccentric samurai who worked as an odd-jobs freelancer. Set in an alternate-history of the late-Edo period, humanity was attacked by aliens called Amanto. Following which, the two races lived together. Along with friends Kagura and Shinpachi Shimura, Gintoki strove to pay the bills and live a happy life in this over-the-top comedy action series.

Additionally, fans saw the 2022 end with the return of the Dragon Ball Super manga, with a brand new arc set to focus on Trunks and Goten as they become superheroes. The arc also served as a setup prequel to the smash-hit Super Hero film from June 2022.

