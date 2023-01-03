Dragon Ball reveals new character designs for Super Hero arc

Dragon Ball Super has officially released a set of eight character designs from the currently serialized new Super Hero arc. This chapter focuses on Goten, Trunks, and their fellow students from Blue Hal High School. The characters Goten, Trunks, and their fellow students from Blue Hal High School first appeared in chapter 88, which was released in December 2022.

The Super Hero arc is the series' seventh main saga, and is expected to adapt the events of the incredibly successful Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film as well as add a prequel to it. Fans who have grown tired of the formulaic Goku and Vegeta v/s, the world's greatest threats, have been eagerly anticipating the series taking a step back and emphasizing the side characters. Needless to say, the new chapter has received good reviews.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Trunks and Goten feature in the set of character designs released for Dragon Ball Super’s new arc

Hype @DbsHype New characters’ illustrations for the SUPER HERO Arc. Names also mentioned. New characters’ illustrations for the SUPER HERO Arc. Names also mentioned. https://t.co/QwnWUqTYVc

The recently released official character designs for Dragon Ball Super’s Super Hero arc feature Skale, Rulah, Kompass, Trunks, Goten, Chok, Fayra, and Mai. They are all Blue Hal High School students and hence dressed in their school uniforms.

Fans have already seen how in the very first chapter of this brand new arc, the teenage Trunks and Goten stole the show as they fought thieves before taking on Dr. Hedo's Alpha Series. These characters were revealed to be using the aliases Saiyaman X-1 and Saiyaman X-1 after being inspired by a popular fictional hero known as Clean-God. Saiyaman was also the alter ego of Gohan at one point.

Since these occurrences predate the arrival of the Red Ribbon Army, things appear to be simpler at the moment. However, the Red Ribbon Army will soon rise and send androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 as well as Cell Max after the Z Warriors, prompting Piccolo and Gohan to band together and form a resistance. Fans will see Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast, both of whom have already been confirmed as canons.

How have the character designs been received by fans?

Young Goten and Trunks as seen in the Dragon Ball anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super fans have had mixed feelings about the new character designs. While many have expressed outright displeasure, some have praised the looks.

You @TheRumbling93

Frame One on YouTube is an example of how Goten and Trunks should get the shine like …. @DbsHype Loving the new characters and direction Super are going. Please let these characters breathe and shine.Frame One on YouTube is an example of how Goten and Trunks should get the shine like …. @DbsHype Loving the new characters and direction Super are going. Please let these characters breathe and shine. Frame One on YouTube is an example of how Goten and Trunks should get the shine like ….

wgokux @ygonszw @DbsHype And that's why dbs is better than one piece @DbsHype And that's why dbs is better than one piece

Dirk @dingdongdirk @DbsHype Its honestly great to see an increased line of different style of characters. @DbsHype Its honestly great to see an increased line of different style of characters.

Tim Deans @RayzerManiac @DbsHype I am all for expanding the DB universe but can anyone remember any of Gohan's School friends from the Buu Saga that aren't Videl? There is no point in any established characters beyond Trunks, Goten and Mai. Of all the new people to add, teenagers is not the way to go. @DbsHype I am all for expanding the DB universe but can anyone remember any of Gohan's School friends from the Buu Saga that aren't Videl? There is no point in any established characters beyond Trunks, Goten and Mai. Of all the new people to add, teenagers is not the way to go.

♡ LTR | PUMPKIN GALVAN! ♡ @GalvanTheGod

Oh boy, I can sense something awful is about to happen to the overall story.



I just pray they don't all turn Super Saiyan & it's revealed that it's not a Saiyan thing only. @DbsHype This is a battle Anime not known for good writing and they are making a bunch of human students important?Oh boy, I can sense something awful is about to happen to the overall story.I just pray they don't all turn Super Saiyan & it's revealed that it's not a Saiyan thing only. @DbsHype This is a battle Anime not known for good writing and they are making a bunch of human students important?Oh boy, I can sense something awful is about to happen to the overall story.I just pray they don't all turn Super Saiyan & it's revealed that it's not a Saiyan thing only.

Fans are particularly upset that Mai is a high schooler in this new arc due to her age.

Serrano (She/They) @Serrano53270641 @DbsHype I'm gonna say it, Mai being allowed to just be a teen again is so weird, this woman is older than Goku, but it's ok because the dragon balls deaged her. Like please stop with this weird concept and turn her back to her adult ass age. @DbsHype I'm gonna say it, Mai being allowed to just be a teen again is so weird, this woman is older than Goku, but it's ok because the dragon balls deaged her. Like please stop with this weird concept and turn her back to her adult ass age.

👑King_Nick☀️ @ndj_nick @DbsHype I’m disgusted that Mai being in her 60s+ is hanging around kids and probably will end up dating trunks. What was the purpose of being the pilaf gang back anyways. Id rather see launch, raditz, android 8, or sumn else from dragon ball @DbsHype I’m disgusted that Mai being in her 60s+ is hanging around kids and probably will end up dating trunks. What was the purpose of being the pilaf gang back anyways. Id rather see launch, raditz, android 8, or sumn else from dragon ball

Brandon @Brandon62638826

That woman is damn near ancient @DbsHype I'll still never understand why Mai is going to schoolThat woman is damn near ancient @DbsHype I'll still never understand why Mai is going to school 😭😭That woman is damn near ancient

However, most fans have responded with humor, drawing parallels with characters from other franchises.

Dragon Ball Super reinstates a number of heroes who had previously been sidelined by Goku and Vegeta's endless transformations. For example, after the release of the film, it was officially confirmed that Gohan and Piccolo are once again on par with the series' main characters.

But fans are unsure whether they will get answers to important questions such as Is Piccolo related to the Dragon God Zalama or how Black Frieza will be defeated?

Poll : 0 votes