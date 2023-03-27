Gintama: Why Gintoki carries a wooden sword instead of real katana? Explained

The protagonist of Gintama, Gintoki Sakata, is always seen carrying a bokken or a wooden sword, which, unlike what most protagonists rely on in the anime universe, is the most inferior weapon one could use. However, those new to Gintama might be surprised to discover that there has never been a fight in the series where Gintoki didn’t rain havoc on his opponents with his wooden sword, also called Toyako Bokuto.

The reason behind naming the sword Toyako Bokuto is due to “Lake Toya” inscribed on the sword's handle. Gintoki carries this sword as a substitute weapon after the Bakufu or Shogunate banned the usage of swords following the invasion of Amanto on earth. However, Gintoki carried a wooden sword, adhering to his Samurai spirit.

Gintoki’s Toyako Bokuto is not an ordinary sword in Gintama

Gintoki's Toyako Bokuto, as seen in Gintama Episode 29 (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Gintoki’s Toyako Bokuto looks like an ordinary bokken, a wooden sword used for training kenjutsu. However, in the series, it is eventually revealed that it is one of the most powerful weapons ever created. Gintoki bought the wooden sword with “Lake Toya” inscribed on its handle on a field trip to Lake Toya when he was younger.

It was later revealed that Gintoki’s Toyako Bokuto was Hoshikudaki, which translates to Star Smasher, created from a ten-thousand-year-old tree from an unknown planet. The sword wields the power to cut through anything like metal swords, boulders, and even a meteor.

Gintoki even used the sword against a nigh-invincible opponent like Housen, an elite Yato warrior who was the ruler of Yoshiwara Paradise district and a former commander of the 7th division within the Harusame Space Pirates. Despite Housen’s strength and power equivalent to Umibouzu, Gintoki defeated him using just his Toyako Bokuto.

Gintoki even overwhelmed Utsuro, the most powerful antagonist in the series. The sword, being a Hoshikudaki, happened to later become a joke in the series when it was being sold in a telemarketing program. After Toyako Bokuto broke, Gintoki ordered the sword from the program and specifically asked to inscribe Lake Toya on its handle.

Kagura holding Gintoki's bokken before snapping, as seen in Gintama episode 29

The actual origin of the sword and its powers have never been revealed in the series, which is one of the greatest plot holes of Gintama. It can be presumed that the weapon is embedded with the power of Altana, the primary energy source in the series that influenced the universe and is described as the “backbone” for much of the Amanto's advanced technology.

Despite being an invincible weapon, Toyako Bokuto has been broken multiple times in the storyline. In Gintama’s timeline, the sword has been broken on a total of eight occasions, including in a fight between Doromizu Jirochou in the Four Devas Arc and Okada Nizou in the Benizakura Arc. Even Kagura was able to destroy the sword with a single snap.

Bam²⁵ @The25thBam_ Finished the Red Spider Arc. Its crazy how satisfying it was to watch Gintoki smack around Jiraia with a wooden sword after he talked all that shit. Gintoki coming from the shadows to save Tsukky & to tell him he doesnt deserve to be her master was peak. Great overall arc 9/10 Finished the Red Spider Arc. Its crazy how satisfying it was to watch Gintoki smack around Jiraia with a wooden sword after he talked all that shit. Gintoki coming from the shadows to save Tsukky & to tell him he doesnt deserve to be her master was peak. Great overall arc 9/10 🔥 https://t.co/IbkwgQvWGo

Gintoki’s Toyako Bokuto is also said to have a spirit named Toyako Hermit, who resembles Ichigo’s Zanpakuto spirit, Zangetsu, from the anime Bleach. As this was simply a parody of the series, fans eventually brushed it off without taking it seriously.

Although the spirit offered Gintoki to make him stronger, like teaching him Zenkai and Fuusenmaru (references of “Bankai” and Zabimaru from Bleach), Gintoki refused to learn such powers, as he was simply tired and wanted to sleep.

ビラチ (Aemond’s adult wet nurse) @oddjobsqueen The 'silver' in Gintoki represents the colour of the samurai sword. Gintoki only carries a bokuto because he already has a sword in his soul, hence the title Gintama/Silver Soul. Shimura Ken told Tae and Shinpachi to never let go of their silver soul. And then they found Gintoki. The 'silver' in Gintoki represents the colour of the samurai sword. Gintoki only carries a bokuto because he already has a sword in his soul, hence the title Gintama/Silver Soul. Shimura Ken told Tae and Shinpachi to never let go of their silver soul. And then they found Gintoki. https://t.co/OtW4Eao1QM

During Fuuyo Arc, Hiraga Gengai, the greatest mechanic and innovator, modified Gintoki’s bokken and turned it into a soy sauce dispenser, which Gintoki discovered while being ambushed by robot maids. However, as it has been said, “it is the wielder who makes the weapon strong,” Gintoki has proven to be the greatest swordsman the anime universe has ever seen.

Even with a broken sword, he is quite capable of overpowering his opponents. The greatest weapon in Gintama that only Gintoki possesses is his Samurai spirit. Being the legendary Shiroyasha, the “White Demon,” Gintoki is feared by many with just his moniker.

