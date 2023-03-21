Every parody Gintama is likely to feature in the new spinoff anime

Just when everyone thought that Gintama had come to an end, the 3rd Year Class Z Ginpachi-sensei anime, based on the light novels by the same name, was announced at the Gintama Ato no Matsuri 2023 event. The anime's teaser was a breath of fresh air for fans as it teased several parodies.

Tomohito Osaki's 3rd Year Class Z Ginpachi-sensei light novels' story is set in Gintama High School and follows the school teacher Ginpachi Sakata and his students. They previously appeared as shorts at the end of the anime episodes, but now, a separate anime for them has been announced.

Gintama likely to parody Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy X Family

Gintama is likely to parody Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy X Family in the upcoming spinoff anime as both anime got featured in the teaser trailer. It features Ginpachi-sensei, who can be seen asking Gintoki to pick whatever he would like to feature in the spinoff anime.

The first option he presented was the Kitten Dance. He then went on to reveal his next two options, which would allow Gintoki to either become a spy or a sorcerer.

As a representation of a spy, Ginpachi-sensei showed a clear rip-off of the Spy X Family poster, as Gintoki Sakata could be seen as Loid Forger, Shinpachi Shimura could be seen as Yor Forger, and Kagura could be seen as Anya Forger.

Myamura @king_jin_woo Jujutsu Kaisen 0 parody reference in the upcoming new Gintama anime project Jujutsu Kaisen 0 parody reference in the upcoming new Gintama anime project https://t.co/nLH7xios0q

For the sorcerer part, the entire pictorial representation has clearly been ripped off from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as Gintoki Sakata can be seen as Satoru Gojo, Shinpachi Shimura could be seen as Yuta Okkotsu, Kagura can be seen as Rika Orimoto, and Sadaharu as Panda.

Other than that, the anime could also feature parodies from other shows, including Dragon Ball, Haikyuu, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Black Clover. That's because these series were recently featured by the franchise.

Fans react to the possible parodies in Gintama spinoff

Fans were ecstatic upon seeing the possibility of Gintama having a Jujutsu Kaisen parody, as several fans always wondered what the anime's take on some modern-day anime would look like. By the looks of it, fans love it, as one cannot deny the obvious similarities between Shinpachi and Yuta.

Beefy bee @Jjkfan5 @king_jin_woo I always thought Gintama would have alot of fun with the references if it was ongoing right now with the new gen anime. And I'm glad it's actually happening. @king_jin_woo I always thought Gintama would have alot of fun with the references if it was ongoing right now with the new gen anime. And I'm glad it's actually happening.

Faisal @faiistaka @king_jin_woo Gintama with JJK reference?!! This is like dreams comes true @king_jin_woo Gintama with JJK reference?!! This is like dreams comes true 😭

Moreover, Kintoki Sakata and Satoru Gojo have the same voice actor, i.e., Yuichi Nakamura. Also, Nakamura-san is also best friends with Tomokazu Sugita, Gintoki Sakata's voice actor.

Several fans were excited by the possibility of other new-gen anime being parodied by Gintama, as the anime is the epitome of comedy.

Eunaerys | Boys Planet @eunaerys and I still trying to finish it lol @king_jin_woo I swear every time this anime is over —-it’s not. It just doesn’t endand I still trying to finish it lol @king_jin_woo I swear every time this anime is over —-it’s not. It just doesn’t end 😭and I still trying to finish it lol

At the same time, a group of fans was trying to process how the anime was returning after it notably ended a few years ago. While they were happy that the anime was returning, the rollercoaster of emotions has been too much for them to handle.

For now, fans will have to wait until the studio announces some additional information about the anime's release.

Treezy😟☆ @Heyytreezy @king_jin_woo I speak for everyone when i say Gintama is NOT funny @king_jin_woo I speak for everyone when i say Gintama is NOT funny

Also, as expected, the anime was met with some negative comments as well, as some claimed that the anime wasn't funny.

Meanwhile, some other anime fans wanted the series to finally end, as it was announced to have ended years ago.

