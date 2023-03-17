5 things to expect following Black Clover’s latest timeskip

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 354 out, fans of the manga were left with some surprising developments. Lucius has schemed a marvelous plan to destroy some of the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights. Thus, there are several events fans have predicted will happen in the upcoming chapters after the three-day timeskip.

The previous chapter of Black Clover saw Asta celebrating with the Ryuzen Seven and Shogun Ryuya Ryudo after they defeated the five-headed dragon together. During the party, Ichika apologized to Asta for having wrongly accused Yami Sukehiro in the past.

Following that, Asta was set to train with the Ryuzen Seven to prepare for Lucius's Judgment Day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

An emotional battle involving Yami Sukehiro, and 4 other things to expect in the future chapters of Black Clover

1) Yami Sukehiro and Nacht Faust vs Morgen Faust

Morgen Faust as seen in Black Clover (Image via DeviantArt/13VyChan)

With Lucius Zogratis having revived Morgen Faust as one of his Paladins, it is certain that his former senior Yami Sukehiro and twin brother Nacht Faust will fight him in an emotional battle.

Moreover, Morgen has been given the powers of Lucifugus, who is the high-ranking devil responsible for his death.

2) The Silva siblings vs Acier Silva

While Acier Silva has appeared in the story multiple times, it is the first time that fans will get to see her fight in her Valkyrie form. To make matters worse, Paladin Acier Silva is set to fight her children Nozel, Nebra, and Solid Silva.

Noelle will surely join them later in the fight as fans can expect to see all the Silva siblings together fight their dead mother.

3) Black Bulls could return to the Clover Kingdom with Asta

Black Bulls as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It was previously revealed in the Black Clover manga how Black Bulls vice-captain Nacht Faust had rallied up his Magic Knights squad in search of Asta.

Given how Ryuya asked Asta to trust them, there is a good chance that the Black Bulls will locate Asta, after which they might return to the Clover Kingdom using Nacht's shadow magic or Finral's spatial magic.

4) Ryuzen Seven might join the Clover Kingdom in the battle against Lucius and his paladins

Ryuzen Seven as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Twitter/@_jakipop_)

Given Sister Lily's warning about Lucius Zogratis' plan, the Ryuzen Seven might join Asta and the Black Bulls in the Clover Kingdom forces. Thus, fans can expect Ichika Yami to finally meet her older brother Yami Sukehiro and apologize to him.

Meanwhile, Asta could also set up Yosuga with Mereoleona Vermillion, given how he likes strong women with Fire Yojutsu. There might be several other exciting encounters as Noelle might identify Ichika as a rival in becoming Asta's partner.

Moreover, Yami Sukehiro might team up with the Land of the Sun's forces to fight Lucius and his paladins.

5) Lucius may reveal his final few paladins

Dark Triad as seen in the manga (Image via DeviantArt/Jartless)

Given that Lucius has already revealed six of his paladins, there is a good chance that he will have a few more Paldadins to destroy the Clover Kingdom forces.

As per fans, some of the Paladins Lucius could choose to be part of his force, including Lichita, Asta's father, Loyce Grinberyall, and the Dark Triad members - Dante, Vanica, and Zenon Zogratis.

