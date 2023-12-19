New Code Geass anime film reveals Spring 2024 release date in latest trailer

On Monday, December 18, 2023, the official website for the overall franchise announced that the new Code Geass anime film is set to have four parts and will start to premiere in Japan in Spring 2024. The four-part film also released a new promotional video alongside this news, which revealed and previewed the opening theme song for the overarching four-part film.

A key visual for the new Code Geass anime film was also released, as was the starring cast for the series and the main staff and production information for the film(s). It’s expected that additional cast, beyond the two starring members announced earlier today, will be revealed in the coming months as the film’s premiere date draws closer.

The new Code Geass anime film serves as the next entry into the overarching franchise, which first began in 2006 as an original television anime series produced by Sunrise Studios. The series spawned a sequel television anime series in 2008, as well as several manga and original video anime in the years that have followed.

New Code Geass anime film set to begin screening in Japanese theaters in May 2024

As mentioned above, the new Code Geass anime film revealed a plethora of significant production information, alongside the release of its promotional video earlier today. This includes Kohei Amasaki starring as Rozé, who is the eponymous character of the film’s full title, Rozé of the Recapture, and Makoto Furukawa as Ashe.

Yoshimitsu Ohashi is directing the new anime, which will begin premiering in Japanese theaters in May 2024, with the first of its four parts. Noboru Kimura is writing the scripts, with Takahiro Kimura once again designing the characters alongside Shuichi Shimamura based on CLAMP’s original designs. Junichi Akutsu is returning to design the Knightmare frames, while Kenji Kawai is composing the series’ music.

Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi, and Goro Taniguchi are all still credited for the original story. Satoshi Shigeta is handling the mechanical design, while Takahiro Kimura, Shuichi Shimamura, Seiichi Nakatani, Satoshi Shigeta, and Takashi Hashimoto are the main animators. Kazuhiro Obata is the art director, while Ami Kutsuna and Yuichi Kuboki are in charge of color design.

Shuji Shinoda is credited for directing the 3DCG animation at Buemon, while Jin Aketagawa is credited as the film’s sound director. Hiroyuki Chiba is the director of photography, while Kumiko Sakamoto is the editor. MIYAVI is performing the film's opening theme song, titled Running In My Head.

The film follows the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection film, which was the most recent in the franchise overall. The film opened in February 2019 in 120 theaters in Japan. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kojiro Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is “phase 1” of a 10-year plan for new content in the franchise, of which the new Code Geass anime film is presumably also a part of.

