The Rising of Shield Hero season 3 reveals new trailer and October release date

The Rising of Shield Hero season 3, is set to release in October 2023. The anime's official Twitter account recently shared a thrilling trailer, generating heaps of excitement among the fans of the series who had been waiting to see what the title had in store for them after season 2.
Hitoshi Haga will direct season 3 of the series and bring the story to life. New cast members like Ami Koshimizu, Kohei Amasaki, Konomi Kohara, and Maria Naganawa have also been announced, adding to the anticipation in the fandom.
The Rising of Shield Hero season 3: Everything we know
Fans of The Rising of the Shield Hero anime have been buzzing with excitement after the latest updates surfaced online. On August 27, 2023, the official Twitter account for the series released an exciting trailer, officially announcing that The Rising of Shield Hero season 3 will be airing in October 2023. This news has reignited fans' passion and anticipation surrounding Naofumi Iwatani's thrilling journey.
The cast for The Rising of Shield Hero season 3 includes Ami Koshimizu, who will play the role of Nadia. She is known for her work as Sirius in MHA and will soon be seen as Holo in the Spice and Wolf anime.
Kohei Amasaki, known for playing Haruo Yaguchi and Neito Monoma in Score Girl and My Hero Academia respectively, will be lending his voice to Fohl in the upcoming installment. Konomi Kohara, who recently captivated audiences with her portrayal of Mei in Hell's Paradise, will take on the role of Atla, while Maria Naganawa will portray S'yne.
Season 3 of the series, which is known for its captivating storytelling and well-developed characters, is set to deliver another outstanding installment. Director Hitoshi Haga, who played a crucial role in the success of the first season, will once again be at the helm. Keigo Koyanagi will continue to oversee the scripts, ensuring a consistent and engaging storyline.
Kevin Penkin will compose the score for The Rising of Shield Hero season 3 and Kinema Citrus Studios, known for its high-quality animation, will lead the production.
Final thoughts
Fans of The Rising of the Shield Hero are eagerly anticipating more updates about season 3. Set to premiere in October 2023, the engaging trailer for the new season increased the hype surrounding Naofumi's continued journey.
Furthermore, the addition of new cast members, such as Ami Koshimizu, Kohei Amasaki, Konomi Kohara, and Maria Naganawa, promises to bring a fresh perspective to the plot. Backed by a talented team and a dedication to storytelling, this upcoming season is poised to deliver another captivating chapter in the series.
