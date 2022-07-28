Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4 Review - Reg meets Faputa, Maaa saves Riko from the Hollows

The arrival of the village’s princess, Faputa in the final moments of the third episode of Made in Abyss Season 2 shook fans around the world. It would eventually reveal everything regarding why Faputa stole the White Whistle and for what reason. Fans can’t stop themselves from anticipating what the future holds for Riko and her gang.

The continuation of Ganja’s journey was another reason that made Episode 4 the most awaited one of Season 2, however, disappointingly, the episode was all about Riko, Reg, and Nanachi’s exploration. Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4 is titled “Friend”.

This article will briefly explain Episode 4 of Made in Abyss by dividing it into three narratives.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4 Highlights

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4 - Reg encounters Faputa

Mega Bara @Bara_Prass Just watched episode 4 "Made In Abyss" 2nd season



This show just gets more interesting with every episode.



Can't wait for the next episode. Also Kevin Penkin's music is God-tier yet again



And smol Mitty is so cute. I'm not ready... Just watched episode 4 "Made In Abyss" 2nd season This show just gets more interesting with every episode.Can't wait for the next episode. Also Kevin Penkin's music is God-tier yet againAnd smol Mitty is so cute. I'm not ready... https://t.co/gAuw9kOEgU

Episode 4 of Made in Abyss kicked off from where it left off in the third episode. Faputa was concerned about Reg and wanted to know what happened to his arm as if she had known him for ages. The latter even recalled a certain event where the former addressed him by name.

Faputa, startled after witnessing so many hollows looking at her through the barrier, fled from the spot and hopped onto her robot companion. Meanwhile, Majikaja and Nanachi strolled around the market discussing balancing and Signals of the Soul. Majikaja wanted to know what Nanachi values the most in her life, to which she replied, Mitty and her current friends.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4 - Riko and Meinya found themselves in trouble

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 #miabyss #メイドインアビス

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4

The Abyss is a treasure trove of wonders, but also comes with a sacrifice of one's humanity.

Those that have at last reclaimed what they coveted will their own journey thus far come to a close, no reason to continue. Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4The Abyss is a treasure trove of wonders, but also comes with a sacrifice of one's humanity.Those that have at last reclaimed what they coveted will their own journey thus far come to a close, no reason to continue. #miabyss #メイドインアビスMade in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4The Abyss is a treasure trove of wonders, but also comes with a sacrifice of one's humanity.Those that have at last reclaimed what they coveted will their own journey thus far come to a close, no reason to continue. https://t.co/A1GylsUpg6

After getting to know Mitty was alive and being held by Belaf, one of the three sages, Nanachi was shocked. Faputa, on the other hand, was still unsure about Reg’s identity and wanted to check on him thoroughly. Faputa even pierced through Reg’s belly because of her uncertainty, however, the latter eventually left as he wasn’t getting anything from Faputa regarding the past.

On his way back to the village, Reg came across a shower of eternal fortunes and funeral nameplates dropped from Orth, which made him wonder what was happening on the surface. With Reg and Nanachi’s absence, Riko became restless and wandered off to look for them despite being unfamiliar with the area.

San Miguelito @darenarceo Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun (2022) Episode 4 Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun (2022) Episode 4 https://t.co/TEkCJtvoUH

Riko wanted to get to Majikaja and followed directions laid by several Hollows, but later found herself and Meinya being abducted. However, the Hollow that previously injured Meinya by accident came to the rescue and saved both of them. The village’s defense system gets activated yet again to perform the balancing.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4 - Nanachi meets Mitty

Antares84 @Antares841



Thanks to your Beautiful Music, You Managed to Make Me Cry Again for Nanachi and Mitty XD !! Sorry @kevinpenkin for telling you, But You Are A Fucking Bastard !!Thanks to your Beautiful Music, You Managed to Make Me Cry Again for Nanachi and Mitty XD !! Sorry @kevinpenkin for telling you, But You Are A Fucking Bastard !!Thanks to your Beautiful Music, You Managed to Make Me Cry Again for Nanachi and Mitty XD !! https://t.co/UjKtIu0gZy

Riko thanked Hollow for saving her and named it "Maaa." Riko then asks Maa to join her in finding Majikaja and her friends. Together, they head over to the restaurant, where Riko finds out that there are other Hollows like Majikaja who can speak her language, including the chef and Wazukyan.

Following Majikaja, Nanachi heads to Belaf’s lair where she finds out Mitty is somehow alive despite being incinerated by Reg’s arm. A brief glimpse of the past showed Vueko being held captive by a number of hollows.

