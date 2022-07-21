Made in Abyss Season 1 Episode 3 recap - Village of the Hollows

In the second episode of Made in Abyss Season 2, Riko, Reg, and Nanachi continue their journey in the sixth layer, “Capital of Unreturned,” where they come across many things that the legendary White Whistlers have mentioned.

However, the only thing that startled them the most was running into the famed hollows who have survived the sixth layer's curse and whose bodies have become deformed as a result.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 3 is titled “Village of the Hollows.” This article will briefly explain Episode 3 of Made in Abyss by dividing it into three narratives.

Made in Abyss Season 1 Episode 3 highlights

Made in Abyss Season 1 Episode 3 - Market of the Hollows

Canelón-Kun @Zangetsu_14 Capitulazo de Made in Abyss, se me ha pasado en 5 minutos y visualmente me ha encantado, quiero saber más de MajiKaja y de Faputa.

Debo decir que no me ha dado ninguna pena lo que le han hecho al culicagao que cogió así a Meinya, merecido por perro. Capitulazo de Made in Abyss, se me ha pasado en 5 minutos y visualmente me ha encantado, quiero saber más de MajiKaja y de Faputa.Debo decir que no me ha dado ninguna pena lo que le han hecho al culicagao que cogió así a Meinya, merecido por perro. https://t.co/9g3Vg6EnUM

Following Majikaja, Riko had doubts about getting hit by the sixth layer’s curse; however, Nanachi assured her that she would be safe, as there was no force field around the place. Majikaja took Riko and her gang to the craftsman, who was carving Prushka and was going to remove the outer shell of the White Whistle.

Riko was infuriated at first, but Prushka communicated with the former and assured her not to worry about a thing. Majikaja explained to Riko that the stone is not in its true form, but after getting the new shape, it can utilize its full power, which will give sound to a life’s will.

⛏ ㄥㄩ丨丂 爪卂ㄒ卄丨丂 ⛏ @SeaBreezeNerd



This episode was good, it continues where it left off. Majikaja shows Team Riko to where her white whistle was being held. Additionally he shows them around the village and how the currency works. #MadeinAbyss ⛏ Made in Abyss Season 2 - Episode 3 Thoughts:This episode was good, it continues where it left off. Majikaja shows Team Riko to where her white whistle was being held. Additionally he shows them around the village and how the currency works. #Anime ⛏ Made in Abyss Season 2 - Episode 3 Thoughts:This episode was good, it continues where it left off. Majikaja shows Team Riko to where her white whistle was being held. Additionally he shows them around the village and how the currency works. #Anime #MadeinAbyss https://t.co/Oczpi1JEEa

Later, Majikaja gave Riko, Reg, and Nanachi a tour of Hollow's marketplace and also explained to them how the village runs only on a trade of value, which is somewhat similar to a barter system. Riko came across some of the cave raider's belongings as well as a section from her mother’s letter.

Made in Abyss Season 1 Episode 3 - Everything must remain balanced

the kawaii crew (certified Yelan simp) @thekawaiicrew



This was not a fun scene to watch. Not even cute animals are safe in this series!! Goes to show that any cute character in Made in Abyss, human or not, will have something horrible happen to them

#MadeinAbyss MEINYA!!!This was not a fun scene to watch. Not even cute animals are safe in this series!! Goes to show that any cute character in Made in Abyss, human or not, will have something horrible happen to them MEINYA!!!😭This was not a fun scene to watch. Not even cute animals are safe in this series!! Goes to show that any cute character in Made in Abyss, human or not, will have something horrible happen to them#MadeinAbyss https://t.co/iJdLlCBsUd

Riko wanted to buy the letter, but she neither possessed the hollow market's currency nor had anything to trade. Majikaja suggested to Riko that she could trade her organs if she wanted, but the latter strongly declined. Majikaja further explained the hollows, revealing how their bodies take on their respective desires.

After an individual offers their body and becomes hollow, they get bound to the place and won’t be able to escape. After leaving the marketplace, Riko’s Meinya gets injured after a hollow handles it roughly. However, Nanachi came to the rescue and saved Meinya. Out of the blue, the villages’ defense system gets activated, which traps the hollow who injured Meinya.

The defense system takes all the valuable possession of the convicted Hollow and even rips its organs to compensate for the injury it caused to Riko’s Meinya. Majikaja explained that the balance would not stop until it reached equilibrium. The defense system offered Riko some money, which she used to rent an inn in the village.

Made in Abyss Season 1 Episode 3 - The arrival of the village’s princess

After finding a place to relax, Riko and Nanachi couldn’t stop themselves from eating whatever the inn had to offer, despite its non-palatable look. Soon Riko got stomach aches and wasn’t even able to stand, as apparently, the food was not good for humans. Nanachi and Reg exit the vicinity and find Majikaja and lots of hollows heading in a direction.

Majikaja tells Nanachi and Reg that the village’s princess, Faputa, has arrived. Nanachi, suspecting Faputa to be the one who stole Prushka, asks Reg for recon. Leaving Nanachi behind, Reg heads to the village’s entrance and finds Faputa and her robotic companion.

A short glimpse of the past showed the moment when Ganja was welcomed by the robotic creatures, where one of them gets eaten by a flying snake-like creature. Vueko accepts that the journey to Golden City will not be easy.

