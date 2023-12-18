One Piece chapter 1102 spoilers: Kuma's flashback ends as Luffy's savior status is confirmed

On Monday, December 18, 2023, the first set of spoilers for the upcoming and highly anticipated One Piece chapter 1102 was released, featuring some exciting revelations. As many fans had previously predicted, it seems that the issue will conclude Bartholomew Kuma's flashback, bringing readers back to contemporary events on Egghead Island.

While these alleged events within One Piece chapter 1102 won't be officially confirmed until the next official release of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's series, the leaks are typically reliable. Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing the alleged spoilers as if they've already been confirmed to be canon.

This is somewhat unsurprising, given what the final leg of Kuma's flashback focuses on within One Piece chapter 1102's alleged events. Per the latest leaks, the chapter essentially sheds light on what Kuma was up to from the time of the series' start to the time-skip, at which point he finally loses his free will and memories.

One Piece chapter 1102 calls Luffy "the one who will save the world" according to latest leaks

Initial spoilers

One Piece chapter 1102's spoilers begin with the issue's title, which is Kumas Life. The chapter allegedly opens up with a focus on Kuma's life from the previous issue's events onward. This includes his view of the events at Thriller Bark, the Sabaody Archipelago, the Summit War at Marineford, and more.

Kuma is also seen saying that Luffy is the one who will save the world, but that he has "come too early." Spoilers specify that this is said before he sends Luffy and his crew flying, which occurs during the Sabaody Archipelago arc. Likewise, this would suggest that his claim of Luffy being the one who will save the world is also part of what he says to Silvers Rayleigh during the arc's closing moments.

In any case, One Piece chapter 1102 spoilers then seemingly jump ahead in time to when Kuma has his personality and memories erased by Dr. Vegapunk. Dr. Vegapunk is, unsurprisingly, still against erasing Kuma's personality, but the latter urges him to follow through with the original agreement since he has made his peace.

Dr. Vegapunk agrees but decides to put Kuma's memories into the Paw-Paw Bubble discovered by Jewelry Bonney as seen earlier in the Egghead arc's events. Kuma also tells Dr. Vegapunk to give a final message to Bonney, which is to wish her a happy tenth birthday on his behalf.

This sets up the final moments of One Piece chapter 1102, which allegedly conclude Kuma's flashback after several enthralling installments. Returning to the present, it seems that Bonney has awoken and is now crying over Kuma's memories. While spoilers don't specify her status, it is presumed that she is still in the dangerous clutches of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, in what is likely his transformed Zoan-type Devil Fruit state.

Thankfully, this should be further elaborated on in the additional spoilers set to come out later this week, along with other aspects of the issue that are touched on in initial spoilers. Likewise, fans may see Luffy and co's next move set up in the final moments of the issue according to these additional spoilers.

