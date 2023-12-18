One Piece Egghead arc: Complete cast list

One of the most exciting entries in the upcoming winter 2024 anime season is none other than the One Piece Egghead arc, the exciting continuation of the television anime adaptation series. While the Egghead arc has been going on in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series for quite some time now, the anime is set to begin adapting its events in early January 2024.

One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming One Piece Egghead arc is how expansive the cast of characters appearing within is, including both new and previously introduced characters. While the already teased appearance of Dr. Vegapunk and his Satellites is of course to be expected, there are also several other new characters whom fans aren’t yet familiar with.

Furthermore, there are also previously introduced characters in the series yet to have voice actors cast for them, who will finally receive them in the One Piece Egghead arc. While this may all seem overwhelming, it’s thankfully very easy and simple to break the characters set to appear in the arc into two major groups.

Disclaimer: The following article contains heavy spoilers for the One Piece anime’s coming Egghead arc.

One Piece Egghead arc cast consists of well-established characters, and those who still need VAs/debuts

Previously introduced characters and VAs

As mentioned above, a majority of the characters in the coming One Piece Egghead arc are those whose names, faces, and voices fans are already quite familiar with. However, as the disclaimer above states, some of this information is spoiler territory for the anime’s coming arc.

Fans should likewise tread carefully if they don’t want to be spoiled. For those okay with receiving some spoilers, the list of reappearing characters and voice actors for the Egghead arc is as follows:

Character Voice actor Monkey D. Luffy Mayumi Tanaka Roronoa Zoro Kazuya Nakai Nami Akemi Okamura Usopp/Dogra Kappei Yamaguchi Sanji/Karoo/Magra Hiroaki Hirata Tony Tony Chopper Ikue Otani Nico Robin Yuriko Yamaguchi Franky/Jango Kazuki Yao Brook Yuichi Nagashima/Cho Jinbe/Gecko Moria Katsuhisa Hoki Shanks Shuichi Ikeda Benn Beckman Aruno Tahara Sentomaru Ikue Otani Lucky Roux Jin Domon Yasopp Michitaka Kobayashi Buggy Shigeru Chiba Woop Slap/Igaram/Marcus Mars (Gorosei member)/Silvers Rayleigh Keiichi Sonobe Jesus Burgess/Daz Bonez/Brogy/Kaido Tetsu Inada Wapol Bin Shimada Crocodile/Whitebeard (Edward Newgate) Ryuzaburo Otomo Van Augur/Avalo Pizarro Masaya Takatsuka Stussy/Buckingham Stussy (young) Mami Kingetsu Hina Tomoko Naka Nefertari Vivi Misa Watanabe Marco Masakazu Morita Portgas D. Ace Toshio Furukawa Blackbeard (Marshall D. Teach) Akio Ohtsuka Laffitte Taiki Matsuno Yamakaji Mahito Ohba Jaygarcia Saturn (Gorosei member) Keiichi Noda Rob Lucci/Hattori Tomokazu Seki Kaku/Kizaru Ryotaro Okiayu Blueno Seiji Sasaki Kumadori Hiroaki Yoshida Fukurou Kumiko Watanabe Kalifa Naomi Shindou Monkey D. Garp Hiroshi Naka Tashigi Junko Noda Sabo Toru Furuya Monkey D. Dragon Hidekatsu Shibata Charlotte Pudding Miyuki Sawashiro Bartholomew Kuma Hideyuki Hori Aokiji Koyasu Takehito Kong TBD Saint Donquixote Mjosgard Masami Kikuchi Emporio Ivankov Mitsuo Iwata Jean Bart/Shepherd Ju Peter (Gorosei member) Yasunori Masutani Eustass Kid Daisuke Namikawa Trafalgar D. Water Law Hiroshi Kamiya Jewelry Bonney Reiko Kiuchi Young Sabo Junko Takeuchi Tsuru Minori Matsushima Sengoku Toru Okawa Fujitora Ikuya Sawaki Ethan V. Nasjuro (Gorosei member) Kenichi Ogata Shiryu Takayuki Sugo Koby Mika Doi Ryokugyu Junichi Suwabe Topman Warcury (Gorosei member) Masato Hirano Vasco Shot Naoki Tatsuta Doc Q Naoya Uchida Sanjuan Wolf Kenichi Ono Dracule Mihawk Hirohiko Kakegawa Caribou Masaki Terasoma Imu TBD Akainu Fumihiko Tachiki Donquixote Doflamingo Hideyuki Tanaka Boa Hancock Kotono Mitsuishi Perona Kumiko Nishihara Charlos Chafurin/Hirotaka Shimazawa Karasu Takeshi Kusao Morley Kenta Miyake Belo Betty Yuko Kaida Lindbergh Hisayoshi Suganuma “Big News” Morgans Yasuyuki Kase Killer Kenji Hamada Bepo Yasuhiro Takato Dorry TBD Rockstar Shiro Saito Dadan Noriko Uemara Makino Makiko Omoto Doberman/Bogard Eiji Takemoto Iceburg Izo Oikawa Laboon N/A Kozuki Momonosuke Hiro Shimono Helmeppo Koichi Nagano Shiki Naota Takenaka Charlotte Linlin Mami Koyama Gloriosa/Elder Nyon Ako Mayama Gol D. Roger Masane Tsukayama Rocks D. Xebec TBD Streusen Haruhiko Jo Captain John Hiroshi Okamoto Ochoku TBD Prometheus/Napoleon Yu Mizushima Scopper Gaban Toshiyuki Morikawa Buckingham Stussy/Bakkin Reiko Suzuki

As is evident, there are plenty of characters set to return/reappear in the anime's adaptation of the Egghead arc. While some of these characters still need voice actors to be cast in their roles, they’re nevertheless set to reappear. Some are even newly named, such as the five Gorosei members, while others will be making their post-time-skip debuts in the series.

New characters and VAs

However, the above list does not concern those characters and voice actors set to debut in the coming One Piece Egghead arc for the smash-hit television anime series.

This includes Dr. Vegapunk and his aforementioned Satellites, but also applies to several other characters. Some already have their voice actors announced, while others do not. The full list of newly debuting characters for the One Piece Egghead arc is as follows:

Character Voice actor Dr. Vegapunk Yohei Tadano Vegapunk Shaka Shuhei Sakaguchi Vegapunk Lilith Aya Hirano Vegapunk Edison Ryoko Shiraishi Vegapunk Pythagoras Tokuyoshi Kawashima Vegapunk Atlas Kaede Hondo Vegapunk York Mutsumi Tamura Doll TBD Bluegrass TBD S-Snake TBD S-Hawk TBD S-Bear TBD S-Shark TBD S-Bird/S-Mingo TBD S-Bat TBD S-Croc TBD Prince Grus TBD Kujaku TBD Hibari TBD Saint Figarland Garling TBD Queen Conney TBD King Bulldog TBD Alufa TBD

While the list of newly debuting characters in the One Piece Egghead arc is nowhere near as long as those characters set to reappear, it’s nevertheless fairly extensive. This speaks to how large an arc the coming section of the series is, encompassing many different storylines within its vast oversight and reach.

Likewise, this article may have some fans feeling overwhelmed for the forthcoming arc, thanks to the amount of characters it features. Although the arc has a lot going in, it’s presented in a very digestible and enjoyable manner of viewing. As a result, fans should find themselves excited for the upcoming continuation of the series rather than worrying or being nervous about it.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.