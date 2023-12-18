One Piece Egghead arc: Complete cast list

One of the most exciting entries in the upcoming winter 2024 anime season is none other than the One Piece Egghead arc, the exciting continuation of the television anime adaptation series. While the Egghead arc has been going on in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series for quite some time now, the anime is set to begin adapting its events in early January 2024.
One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming One Piece Egghead arc is how expansive the cast of characters appearing within is, including both new and previously introduced characters. While the already teased appearance of Dr. Vegapunk and his Satellites is of course to be expected, there are also several other new characters whom fans aren’t yet familiar with.
Furthermore, there are also previously introduced characters in the series yet to have voice actors cast for them, who will finally receive them in the One Piece Egghead arc. While this may all seem overwhelming, it’s thankfully very easy and simple to break the characters set to appear in the arc into two major groups.
Disclaimer: The following article contains heavy spoilers for the One Piece anime’s coming Egghead arc.
One Piece Egghead arc cast consists of well-established characters, and those who still need VAs/debuts
Previously introduced characters and VAs
As mentioned above, a majority of the characters in the coming One Piece Egghead arc are those whose names, faces, and voices fans are already quite familiar with. However, as the disclaimer above states, some of this information is spoiler territory for the anime’s coming arc.
Fans should likewise tread carefully if they don’t want to be spoiled. For those okay with receiving some spoilers, the list of reappearing characters and voice actors for the Egghead arc is as follows:
As is evident, there are plenty of characters set to return/reappear in the anime's adaptation of the Egghead arc. While some of these characters still need voice actors to be cast in their roles, they’re nevertheless set to reappear. Some are even newly named, such as the five Gorosei members, while others will be making their post-time-skip debuts in the series.
New characters and VAs
However, the above list does not concern those characters and voice actors set to debut in the coming One Piece Egghead arc for the smash-hit television anime series.
This includes Dr. Vegapunk and his aforementioned Satellites, but also applies to several other characters. Some already have their voice actors announced, while others do not. The full list of newly debuting characters for the One Piece Egghead arc is as follows:
While the list of newly debuting characters in the One Piece Egghead arc is nowhere near as long as those characters set to reappear, it’s nevertheless fairly extensive. This speaks to how large an arc the coming section of the series is, encompassing many different storylines within its vast oversight and reach.
Likewise, this article may have some fans feeling overwhelmed for the forthcoming arc, thanks to the amount of characters it features. Although the arc has a lot going in, it’s presented in a very digestible and enjoyable manner of viewing. As a result, fans should find themselves excited for the upcoming continuation of the series rather than worrying or being nervous about it.
