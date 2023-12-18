Anime
One Piece Egghead arc: Complete cast list

By Joseph Brogan
Modified Dec 18, 2023 19:17 GMT
One Piece Egghead arc: Complete cast list (Image via Toei Animation)
One Piece Egghead arc: Complete cast list (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most exciting entries in the upcoming winter 2024 anime season is none other than the One Piece Egghead arc, the exciting continuation of the television anime adaptation series. While the Egghead arc has been going on in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series for quite some time now, the anime is set to begin adapting its events in early January 2024.

One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming One Piece Egghead arc is how expansive the cast of characters appearing within is, including both new and previously introduced characters. While the already teased appearance of Dr. Vegapunk and his Satellites is of course to be expected, there are also several other new characters whom fans aren’t yet familiar with.

Furthermore, there are also previously introduced characters in the series yet to have voice actors cast for them, who will finally receive them in the One Piece Egghead arc. While this may all seem overwhelming, it’s thankfully very easy and simple to break the characters set to appear in the arc into two major groups.

Disclaimer: The following article contains heavy spoilers for the One Piece anime’s coming Egghead arc.

One Piece Egghead arc cast consists of well-established characters, and those who still need VAs/debuts

Previously introduced characters and VAs

As mentioned above, a majority of the characters in the coming One Piece Egghead arc are those whose names, faces, and voices fans are already quite familiar with. However, as the disclaimer above states, some of this information is spoiler territory for the anime’s coming arc.

Fans should likewise tread carefully if they don’t want to be spoiled. For those okay with receiving some spoilers, the list of reappearing characters and voice actors for the Egghead arc is as follows:

Character

Voice actor

Monkey D. Luffy

Mayumi Tanaka

Roronoa Zoro

Kazuya Nakai

Nami

Akemi Okamura

Usopp/Dogra

Kappei Yamaguchi

Sanji/Karoo/Magra

Hiroaki Hirata

Tony Tony Chopper

Ikue Otani

Nico Robin

Yuriko Yamaguchi

Franky/Jango

Kazuki Yao

Brook

Yuichi Nagashima/Cho

Jinbe/Gecko Moria

Katsuhisa Hoki

Shanks

Shuichi Ikeda

Benn Beckman

Aruno Tahara

Sentomaru

Ikue Otani

Lucky Roux

Jin Domon

Yasopp

Michitaka Kobayashi

Buggy

Shigeru Chiba

Woop Slap/Igaram/Marcus Mars (Gorosei member)/Silvers Rayleigh

Keiichi Sonobe

Jesus Burgess/Daz Bonez/Brogy/Kaido

Tetsu Inada

Wapol

Bin Shimada

Crocodile/Whitebeard (Edward Newgate)

Ryuzaburo Otomo

Van Augur/Avalo Pizarro

Masaya Takatsuka

Stussy/Buckingham Stussy (young)

Mami Kingetsu

Hina

Tomoko Naka

Nefertari Vivi

Misa Watanabe

Marco

Masakazu Morita

Portgas D. Ace

Toshio Furukawa

Blackbeard (Marshall D. Teach)

Akio Ohtsuka

Laffitte

Taiki Matsuno

Yamakaji

Mahito Ohba

Jaygarcia Saturn (Gorosei member)

Keiichi Noda

Rob Lucci/Hattori

Tomokazu Seki

Kaku/Kizaru

Ryotaro Okiayu

Blueno

Seiji Sasaki

Kumadori

Hiroaki Yoshida

Fukurou

Kumiko Watanabe

Kalifa

Naomi Shindou

Monkey D. Garp

Hiroshi Naka

Tashigi

Junko Noda

Sabo

Toru Furuya

Monkey D. Dragon

Hidekatsu Shibata

Charlotte Pudding

Miyuki Sawashiro

Bartholomew Kuma

Hideyuki Hori

Aokiji

Koyasu Takehito

Kong

TBD

Saint Donquixote Mjosgard

Masami Kikuchi

Emporio Ivankov

Mitsuo Iwata

Jean Bart/Shepherd Ju Peter (Gorosei member)

Yasunori Masutani

Eustass Kid

Daisuke Namikawa

Trafalgar D. Water Law

Hiroshi Kamiya

Jewelry Bonney

Reiko Kiuchi

Young Sabo

Junko Takeuchi

Tsuru

Minori Matsushima

Sengoku

Toru Okawa

Fujitora

Ikuya Sawaki

Ethan V. Nasjuro (Gorosei member)

Kenichi Ogata

Shiryu

Takayuki Sugo

Koby

Mika Doi

Ryokugyu

Junichi Suwabe

Topman Warcury (Gorosei member)

Masato Hirano

Vasco Shot

Naoki Tatsuta

Doc Q

Naoya Uchida

Sanjuan Wolf

Kenichi Ono

Dracule Mihawk

Hirohiko Kakegawa

Caribou

Masaki Terasoma

Imu

TBD

Akainu

Fumihiko Tachiki

Donquixote Doflamingo

Hideyuki Tanaka

Boa Hancock

Kotono Mitsuishi

Perona

Kumiko Nishihara

Charlos

Chafurin/Hirotaka Shimazawa

Karasu

Takeshi Kusao

Morley

Kenta Miyake

Belo Betty

Yuko Kaida

Lindbergh

Hisayoshi Suganuma

“Big News” Morgans

Yasuyuki Kase

Killer

Kenji Hamada

Bepo

Yasuhiro Takato

Dorry

TBD

Rockstar

Shiro Saito

Dadan

Noriko Uemara

Makino

Makiko Omoto

Doberman/Bogard

Eiji Takemoto

Iceburg

Izo Oikawa

Laboon

N/A

Kozuki Momonosuke

Hiro Shimono

Helmeppo

Koichi Nagano

Shiki

Naota Takenaka

Charlotte Linlin

Mami Koyama

Gloriosa/Elder Nyon

Ako Mayama

Gol D. Roger

Masane Tsukayama

Rocks D. Xebec

TBD

Streusen

Haruhiko Jo

Captain John

Hiroshi Okamoto

Ochoku

TBD

Prometheus/Napoleon

Yu Mizushima

Scopper Gaban

Toshiyuki Morikawa

Buckingham Stussy/Bakkin

Reiko Suzuki

As is evident, there are plenty of characters set to return/reappear in the anime's adaptation of the Egghead arc. While some of these characters still need voice actors to be cast in their roles, they’re nevertheless set to reappear. Some are even newly named, such as the five Gorosei members, while others will be making their post-time-skip debuts in the series.

New characters and VAs

However, the above list does not concern those characters and voice actors set to debut in the coming One Piece Egghead arc for the smash-hit television anime series.

This includes Dr. Vegapunk and his aforementioned Satellites, but also applies to several other characters. Some already have their voice actors announced, while others do not. The full list of newly debuting characters for the One Piece Egghead arc is as follows:

Character

Voice actor

Dr. Vegapunk

Yohei Tadano

Vegapunk Shaka

Shuhei Sakaguchi

Vegapunk Lilith

Aya Hirano

Vegapunk Edison

Ryoko Shiraishi

Vegapunk Pythagoras

Tokuyoshi Kawashima

Vegapunk Atlas

Kaede Hondo

Vegapunk York

Mutsumi Tamura

Doll

TBD

Bluegrass

TBD

S-Snake

TBD

S-Hawk

TBD

S-Bear

TBD

S-Shark

TBD

S-Bird/S-Mingo

TBD

S-Bat

TBD

S-Croc

TBD

Prince Grus

TBD

Kujaku

TBD

Hibari

TBD

Saint Figarland Garling

TBD

Queen Conney

TBD

King Bulldog

TBD

Alufa

TBD

While the list of newly debuting characters in the One Piece Egghead arc is nowhere near as long as those characters set to reappear, it’s nevertheless fairly extensive. This speaks to how large an arc the coming section of the series is, encompassing many different storylines within its vast oversight and reach.

Likewise, this article may have some fans feeling overwhelmed for the forthcoming arc, thanks to the amount of characters it features. Although the arc has a lot going in, it’s presented in a very digestible and enjoyable manner of viewing. As a result, fans should find themselves excited for the upcoming continuation of the series rather than worrying or being nervous about it.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

