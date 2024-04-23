Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258: Major spoilers to expect

Following the exciting issue for creator Gege Akutami's original manga series released last week, fans are incredibly excited for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258. However, with the issue's official release date and time of Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time still a ways away, fans are anxiously debating what to expect from the coming installment.

Contributing to this anxiety is a lack of verifiable spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258's events as of this article's writing, with this information expected to come later in the week. However, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan have brought the longevity and security of the series' spoiler process into question, with it viable to go defunct at any given time (including this week).

There are some key events within and aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258, which fans should be able to confidently guess as being present even without spoilers. These, for the most part, focus on Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna, the end of their fight, and possible additional revelations regarding their relationship and shared fate.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 likely to get insight from Sukuna on his and Yuji's somewhat shared origins

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 will likely open up with Yuji landing yet another Black Flash on Sukuna, this time sending him flying and creating a short break in their bout. Sukuna will likely begin musing on his origins, especially as they relate to his twin, likely setting up a flashback narrated by either Sukuna himself or the series' narrator.

This flashback will likely explain how Sukuna's twin may have turned out had Sukuna not eaten him, with a focus given to what his Cursed Technique may have been. This should lead to a transition revealing Yuji's arms and soul-swapping technique as being inherited from the soul of Sukuna's twin, which was recently revealed to have reincarnated into his father, Jin Itadori.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 should then give an in-depth explanation of this specific Cursed Technique while transitioning back to the present as Yuji rushes at Sukuna again. He'll likely hit yet another Black Flash here, which should directly transition into Yuji speaking with Megumi Fushiguro again.

The pair's conversation should be much longer here than last time, with Megumi likely to reveal what he has learned about Yuji from Sukuna's memories. Yuji should respond by saying that he already knows and has always had a feeling that he and Sukuna are more closely related than they appear to be. Megumi should then question why Yuji keeps fighting despite knowing how cursed his sheer existence is, trying to find his own reason to keep fighting.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 will likely see Yuji prepare to answer but not actually say anything, instead shifting focus back to reality and seeing Sukuna think to himself that something is wrong. He'll likely share he's beginning to lose control over Megumi's body and soul, lashing out and raging at Yuji for being the cause of this disharmony.

In response, Yuji will likely scream at Megumi to wake up, prompting Sukuna to begin panicking and clawing at himself in an attempt to get Megumi's body back under control. The issue should end with signs of Sukuna beginning to detransform into Megumi, but not fully doing so. The final panel could also initiate a shift in focus to Kinji Hakari versus Uraume, leaving the situation with Sukuna as a major cliffhanger for the post-Golden Week release.

