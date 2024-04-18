Jujutsu Kaisen's confirmed Twin theory in chapter 257 drags Jin Itadori into the spotlight

Information about Jujutsu Kaisen's antagonist, Ryomen Sukuna, had been shrouded in mystery for quite a while. The character's origins, true abilities, and nearly everything about him were unknown. However, as the story progressed, little by little was revealed. With the latest revelation, more details about Sukuna's past have been revealed.

One point, in particular, the Twin Theory surrounding Sukuna's background, has come true. It was a popular theory among the fans about the Demon King having a twin brother. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 reveals the truth about this and it is one of the most surprising things so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Twin Theory regarding Sukuna brings in an unlikely face

Jin Itadori and Baby Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

To put matters into perspective, a widely circulated theory in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom spoke of Sukuna's origins, specifically his birth. Before delving in, it is worth mentioning that Sukuna is based on a demon from Japanese folklore. This demon was a conjoined twin, having a bitter angry face on one side and a happy one on the other.

Judging by the Sukuna we see, with two faces and four arms, it is not far off. Being a twin in the series is a bad omen. This was proved in Maki and Mai's case. The former wasn't able to unlock her full potential until Mai absorbed the remaining Cursed Energy (CE) in her before passing away.

Similarly, Sukuna too had a twin. But in his case, the roles were reversed. To become all-powerful, he absorbed his twin's CE by suppressing his soul. Thus, it speaks of him having a brother. Given the events of chapter 257, this theory is thereby confirmed. However, who the twin turned out to be is quite astonishing.

Also read: Akutami finally reveals Yuji's true origin, and it's more sinister than anyone assumed

Kenjaku and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Jin Itadori, father of Yuji Itadori, was Sukuna's twin. As stated in the chapter, Sukuna ate/absorbed his brother in the womb because he was "hungry". His brother's soul was then somehow extracted by Kenjaku and reincarnated as Jin. Kenjaku then took over Kaori Itadori's body to procreate with Jin and birth Yuji.

So in essence, Sukuna is actually Yuji's uncle, with Jin and Kenjaku standing as his parents. Moreover, upon looking further back in the story, it is possible that Kenjaku was Sukuna's mother's midwife. This explains how he got the twin's soul and Jin Itadori happened later.

In the fight against Takaba, Kenjaku briefly appears as a nurse. This was possibly the foreshadowing of Kenjaku's intricate plan in action. Further, later in the story, Sukuna says that "Kenjaku does the grossest of things", likely referring to him procreating with his twin to have Yuji.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Author Gege Akutami has swept the carpet under the fans' feet yet again. The mangaka has proven that even now there is massive potential for unexpected twists in the story. Jin Itadori being revealed as Sukuna's twin rather than Yuji is a major development.

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257: Release date and time

It ties up quite several loose ends as well, such as Kenjaku thanking Sukuna for treating Yuji well, Kenjaku taking over Kaori Itadori's body, and it also explains why Yuji has such frightening potential (considering he is related to someone like Sukuna and Kenjaku).