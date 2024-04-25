Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers: Sukuna brings out his Flames as Yuji sustains a grievous injury inside Malevolent Shrine

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers today revealed how Sukuna retaliated against Yuji’s attack, along with flashbacks of how Yuji learned the Reversed Cursed Technique.

The official English translation is set to be released on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 22.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna revealed that Jin Itadori was the reincarnation of his dead twin whom he had devoured in the womb. An awakened Yuji was able to use both Blood Manipulation and Shrine to force Sukuna into a corner. He hit Sukuna with eight consecutive Black Flashes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers and raw scans reveal the truth of Yuji’s training as Sukuna regains his Domain

Gojo using Black Flash against Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 30.”

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers, the narrator clarifies that Gojo had only regained his RCT function after hitting two consecutive Black Flashes because he had been in an Awakened state.

While Sukuna was supposed to regenerate his limbs after his Black Flash spree, Yuji’s consecutive attacks stalled the progress of his RCT’s return.

However, Yuji did ensure to aim his Black Flashes at the barrier between Megumi and Sukuna’s souls. At present, Sukuna unleashes his Domain Expansion without compromising its range or strength despite burdening himself with the Binding Vow.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers then show that during their training, Choso seemed confident that Yuji could learn how to use RCT. On asking, Choso got Shoko to explain that she replenished the blood needed for healing the body by converting excess Cursed Energy.

Yuta did it instinctively and Hakari’s Domain came with RCT ingrained in it. Choso’s body allowed him to convert CE into Blood.

By ingesting the remaining Death Painting Wombs, Yuji also inherited the ability to do so along with their Cursed Technique (CT), Blood manipulation.

Choso also explained that their special constitution allowed him and Yuji to produce enough CE for RCT to function safely. Choso asked Yuji to be paired with someone who could teach him the basics of RCT since he had the mechanics already. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers explain here that Ui Ui’s CT allows him to swap souls, however, he can only do it twice in one month.

Kusakabe volunteered to teach Yuji about RCT and Simple Domain. Since Sukuna’s possession of his body already acclimatized it to the Jujutsu of a Special Grade sorcerer, they planned to take advantage of it.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers then return to the present as Yuji uses Simple Domain against Malevolent Shrine.

Sukuna’s Domain is incomplete and he cannot maintain it at its optimum level. It cannot affect Maki, who has no CE.

They realize that Sukuna’s Domain will collapse after 99 seconds, so they decide to endure it. However, Choso remains worried for his little brother.

Soon, Sukuna’s slashes overpower Yuji’s Simple Domain and he loses his left foot. Yuji pays the injury no mind, thinking that they have survived the Domain and it has collapsed. However, Sukuna immediately conjures up the flames (Open/Fuuga) that he last used against Jogo in Shibuya.

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers, the manga will be on break next week due to a magazine-wide break for Golden Week.

Final thoughts

Readers have been eagerly waiting for Akutami to reveal the secret behind Kusakabe and Yuji switching bodies in chapter 222. Learning that it had been Ui Ui’s CT and not Yuji’s has disappointed many, while others think it makes perfect sense.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers, Yuji is supposed to have hit 7 consecutive Black Flashes, not eight. This does not align with the number of Black Flashes counted in the previous two chapters. Hopefully, the official translation will clarify it.

