Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete list of Yuji Itadori's Cursed Techniques as of chapter 252

Yuji Itadori's Cursed Techniques have been a long-standing debate topic within the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom since the series began. After the teenage protagonist's introduction and the intricacies of Jujutsu were revealed, there was a buzz surrounding what Yuji's techniques might be in all this. But that doubt remained and still remains unclear as the boy is yet undergoing development.

During each of the arcs, Yuji faced situations that forced him to grow, evolve and adapt. With time, he learned a couple of things that helped him survive thus far and play a part in the present battle against Ryomen Sukuna.

To sum it all up, here is a look at Yuji Itadori's Cursed Techniques that he has acquired thus far.

Jujutsu Kaisen: All of Yuji Itadori's Cursed Techniques thus far

1) Reverse Cursed Technique

Yuji Itadori using Reverse Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Out of all Yuji Itadori's Cursed Techniques, Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) could be among the most valuable ones. In essence, it is a special type of Cursed Technique that reverses Cursed Energy and turns it into positive energy. Quite complex and performed by a handful of sorcerers, it is mainly used to heal.

In the month prior to the Shinjuku Showdown, Yuji underwent serious training in preparation. Details of his training are yet unknown but Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 showcased Yuji using RCT to heal himself for the first time. This indicates that learning RCT was on the priority list, considering the kind of battle he would be fighting.

2) Blood Manipulation

Yuji Itadori utilizing Blood Manipulation (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

A surprise to many, but somewhat guessed nonetheless, Blood Manipulation happens to be included in the list of Yuji Itadori's Cursed Techniques. It is already established that Yuji is one of nine Cursed Womb Death Paintings.

Born of Kenjaku, he is similar to Choso and likely the most evolved of all nine. This ties him to the three brothers Choso, Eso and Kechizu but more importantly, as seen in the manga, grants him Blood Manipulation. Before the big fight, he trained, first with Choso (poor teacher, as he called him), and then with Noritoshi Kamo, undoubtedly in the use of this technique.

Given everything that has happened till chapter 252, he is able to use Piercing Blood (extremely fast long-ranged beam of blood with strong piercing capabilities), Flowing Red Scale (boosts physical capabilities by increasing body temperature, pulse rate and red blood cell production) and Exploding Blood (causes blood splattered on a surface to explode at the user's discretion).

3) Soul Swapping (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With regard to Yuji Itadori's Cursed Techniques, there is debate in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandon about Soul Swapping. It could and could not be his Cursed Technique. While it is not common to see, it can still be performed by a few sorcerers.

In chapter 222, Yuji and Atsuya Kusakabe were seen engaged in a hand-to-hand combat sparring session. But judging by the panels, Yuji was in Kusakabe's body and vice versa. This suggests that Yuji Soul Swapping with Ryomen Sukuna enabled him to figure it out and thus apply it for himself. However, to what extent, that remains to be seen.

