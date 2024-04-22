Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna might have been using his dead twin's Cursed Technique all along

The recent leaks from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 have stirred excitement, offering a glimpse into Sukuna’s past and his ties with Yuji. The chapter dives into the lore, revealing secrets about Yuji’s origins and the intricate connections between Sukuna, Yuji, and Jin Itadori, Yuji’s father. It also features an intense showdown between Yuji and Sukuna, filled with strategic combat and powerful moves.

However, a new theory suggests that what we’ve seen from Sukuna might not even be his original cursed technique but rather that of his dead twin, making his real powers still somewhat of a mystery.

The theory posits that the renowned Shrine cursed technique, which has been attributed to Sukuna, actually belonged to his twin. According to folklore within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, Sukuna was a monstrous human sorcerer who consumed his twin in the womb. This grim act could have allowed him to absorb his sibling’s cursed energy and techniques.

This narrative leads us down a speculative path, suggesting that Sukuna’s true cursed technique might have been hidden or overshadowed all this time.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and based on unconfirmed leaks from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257. Reader discretion and awareness of potential spoilers are advised.

Sukuna’s abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 — Inborn vs. absorbed from his twin

Up until now, Sukuna has showcased formidable cursed energy, with "Shrine" being one of the techniques he frequently employs. This technique allows Sukuna to slice through almost anything, marking his targets with a guaranteed hit. It's been a cornerstone of his fights, showing off his tactical and overpowering might.

However, if the "Shrine" technique belonged to his twin, it implies that Sukuna has been using borrowed power, raising questions about his true cursed technique.

The twin theory in Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring the complexity of Sukuna’s relationship with his powers

The twin theory in JJK adds depth to Sukuna's character, suggesting a complex relationship with his powers. The act of consuming his twin, while morbid, signifies Sukuna's ruthless nature and willingness to do anything to gain power. But it also means that Sukuna might have an untapped or unseen cursed technique, potentially more devastating than what we've witnessed.

If "Shrine" was indeed his twin's technique, then Sukuna's mastery over it speaks volumes about his capability to assimilate and utilize cursed energy, making him even more unpredictable.

Sukuna's true Cursed Technique: The Flame Arrow

Flame arrow technique (Image via MAPPA Studio)

Amid the speculation, there's mention of The Flame Arrow (Fuuga), a technique Sukuna briefly used, showcasing his ability to manipulate fire. This fleeting glimpse could hint at Sukuna's real cursed technique, distinct from the borrowed "Shrine."

The use of the Flame Arrow has barely scratched the surface, leading fans to wonder about the extent and true nature of Sukuna's inherent powers. If this fire-based ability is Sukuna's own cursed technique, it not only diversifies his combat style but also raises his threat level, possibly foreshadowing a cataclysmic display of power yet to come.

The idea that Sukuna has been leveraging his deceased twin's cursed technique opens a pandora's box of possibilities and unanswered questions. It challenges previous perceptions of his character and powers, hinting at a deeper, more intricate backstory awaiting exploration.

As Jujutsu Kaisen progresses, the unveiling of Sukuna's true cursed technique and the full extent of his capabilities could be a pivotal moment, altering the course of battles and reshaping the lore of the Jujutsu world.

The theory surrounding Sukuna's powers in Jujutsu Kaisen—that he might have been using his dead twin's cursed technique—introduces a fascinating twist to his character arc.

The speculation about Shrine being his twin's technique and the brief display of the Flame Arrow as his true power could mean that fans and characters within the series alike have only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Sukuna's abilities.

