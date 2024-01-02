Jujutsu Kaisen fans point out the biggest missed opportunity that will never return

In the vast world of Jujutsu Kaisen, the title of the Strongest has changed hands quite often. Before Gojo, the Special Grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo was deemed the strongest sorcerer of the modern era. As such, fans expected to witness the two of the strongest sorcerers of the Jujutsu society interact with each other at least once throughout the course of the series.

However, given the current state of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, it seems unlikely that fans will ever see them interact. It has led fans worldwide to express their disappointment with mangaka Gege Akutami for missing out on such a huge opportunity.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans point out missed opportunity with Satoru Gojo and Yuki Tsukumo

Among the diverse cast of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen series, Satoru Gojo's name is perhaps the most recognizable. Revered as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Gojo serves as a teacher for the first-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

On the other hand, Yuki Tsukumo was deemed the strongest sorcerer of the modern era before Gojo's reawakening. Despite being one of the only four Special Grade sorcerers of the Jujutsu society, Yuki was not aligned with Jujutsu High. Apparently, she did not agree with the methods of the higher-ups and preferred to work towards building a curse-free world in her own way.

Interestingly, the two Special Grade sorcerers have pretty similar personalities and have been shown to have almost the same kind of charisma. As such, fans have been wanting the two to cross paths with each other at some point in the story.

Since they were two of the strongest sorcerers of the Jujutsu society who were similar in more than one way, fans felt that they would certainly get along great. Fans think their interaction would probably be one of the most memorable moments of the manga if it ever happened.

However, their long-awaited interaction certainly has no probability of happening in the story at this point since both sorcerers have met their end in brutal ways at the hands of their adversaries.

In chapter 236 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Gojo was killed in a rather brutal fashion during his battle with Sukuna. Sujuna bisected him with a powerful Dismantle attack that targeted the world itself.

On the other hand, Yuki met her end at the hands of Kenjaku in chapter 208 of the manga. In chapter 208, she turns herself into a black hole in a desperate attempt to take out the ancient sorcerer along with her after suffering a fatal wound.

It should be noted that both Gojo and Yuki were killed in almost the same manner, as both of them were slashed in half by their opponents. The similarities in their personalities and their respective deaths led fans to wish that they could have seen an interaction between the two characters before they were killed off from the story.

Fans express disappointment over Gojo and Yuki never crossing paths

Considering that Yuki and Gojo were regarded as the strongest sorcerers of the Jujutsu society, fans naturally expected the two of them to at least interact with each other at some point in the story. However, it looks like this will never end up happening since both sorcerers met a tragic end in their respective battles.

Fans worldwide considered this a huge missed opportunity since a simple conversation between the two strongest sorcerers would have made for a memorable moment in the manga. As such, fans expressed their disappointment with Gege Akutami for never having the two characters cross paths in the overarching story.

Final thoughts

Despite meeting an untimely end, Yuki Tsukumo and Satoru Gojo are two of the most beloved characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Both characters appear bright and cheerful for most of the story, as seen from their interactions with the other characters. Their reassuring presence and goofy personality made them extremely likable characters whose fans highly desired to interact with each other in the manga.