10 characters who will make their debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

As the curtain draws on the latest season of Gege Akutami's magnum opus, fans are preparing themselves for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, after it was announced by MAPPA a couple of days ago.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen witnessed carnage on a level never seen before, as the entire city of Shibuya was left in shambles after the battle between Sukuna and Mahoraga, which caused death and destruction on an unprecedented scale. Further, fans had to bid a tearful goodbye to several beloved characters, who met an untimely end in the Shibuya arc.

With the announcement of a new season of the anime, which would adapt the Culling Games arc, fans expect to see the introduction of several new characters to fill the void left by the tragic deaths of the Shibuya arc. Naturally, fans of the anime are excited for the new faces all set to make their debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

10 characters who are set to make their long-awaited debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

1) Kinji Hakari

Kinji Hakari as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Ever since he made his first appearance in chapter 154 of the manga, Kinji Hakari has captivated fans all over the world with his distinctive and charismatic personality, coupled with his unique abilities and an unorthodox way of fighting. Throughout his various appearances in the Culling Game arc, Hakari has established himself as a favorite among fans.

Hakari is a third year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, who was suspended after clashing with authorities. Despite that, he was held in high regard by Satoru Gojo, who considered him one of the few people who could surpass him one day. As such, his appearance in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is highly anticipated by fans.

2) Hajime Kashimo

Hajime Kashimo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Perhaps one of the most integral characters of the Culling Game arc, Hajime Kashimo's debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is highly anticipated by fans.

His most memorable moment in the arc came during his fight against Kinji Hakari, where he almost killed the latter several times. Eventually portrayed as a minor antagonist, Kashimo eventually joins the protagonists' side, following his battle against Hakari.

3) Hiromi Higuruma

Hiromi Higuruma as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

In the Culling Game arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans were introduced to the lawyer-turned-sorcerer Hiromi Higuruma, who went on to become one of the most beloved characters of the series. His most memorable moment came during his fight with Yuji Itadori, where the latter's physical prowess left him impressed.

Prior to awakening as a Jujutsu sorcerer, Higuruma was a defense attorney, who, due to his sense of justice, took on cases that were deemed to be incredibly tough, in order to protect those who were wrongfully accused. He eventually lost his faith in the justice system after witnessing several innocent people get convicted of crimes they didn't commit, which led him down a darker path.

4) Fumihiko Takaba

Fumihiko Takaba's debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is highly anticipated by fans (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

With an ability powerful enough to potentially rival Satoru Gojo, Fumihiko Takaba was introduced in the Culling Game arc as a comedic character. He was revealed to be a failing comedian who was granted a Cursed Technique after being turned into a sorcerer by Kenjaku in order to participate in the Culling Game.

Despite failing to make a single person laugh with his jokes in his long career, Takaba's exceptionally goofy personality makes him a favorite among fans, who cannot wait to see him make his debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

5) Hana Kurusu

Hana Kurusu as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Introduced in the Culling Game arc with a past link to Megumi Fushiguro, Hana Kurusu was revealed to be a sorcerer who shared her body with Angel, an incarnated sorcerer from the Heian Era. She was revealed to have participated in the Culling Game so that Angel could hunt down and kill the Disgraced One, Ryomen Sukuna.

Hana's friendly and likeable personality mirrored that of Yuji Itadori, who was in a predicament similar to her and Angel. Her motivation to help people came from Megumi, who had once saved her from a Cursed Spirit several years back.

6) Yorozu

Yorozu's debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is highly anticipated by fans (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Yorozu is another ancient sorcerer from the Heian Era who was reincarnated into Tsumiki Fushiguro's body by Kenjaku, in order to participate in the Culling Game. She was apparently obsessed with Sukuna and had only one goal in mind - to fight and teach The King of Curses about love.

Her most memorable moment in the arc certainly came during her epic battle against Sukuna, which fans cannot wait to see get adapted in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

7) Takako Uro

Takako Uro as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

As one of the more interesting characters to debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Takako Uro made a significant impact in the manga during her fight with Yuta Okkotsu.

Like many others, Takako was one of the ancient sorcerers from the Heian Era who was reincarnated by Kenjaku. Her ability to manipulate space made her one of the most powerful players of the Culling Game, as she was one of the highest-scoring players in the intial stages of the game, who even managed to briefly overwhelm Yuta during their fight.

8) Ryu Ishigori

Ryu Ishigori as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Driven by an insatiable hunger for fighting worthy opponents, Ryu Ishigori was certainly an interesting addition to the vast cast of characters in the Culling Game arc. He was an ancient sorcerer who lived about 400 years prior to the current timeline of the series.

Despite fighting modest opponents during his past life, Ishigori was seemingly left unsatisfied and wanted to fight stronger opponents who would quell his hunger. After being reincarnated to participate in the Culling Game, Ishigori intercepted the fight between Takako Uro and Yuta Okkotsu, which led to a memorable three-way battle royal between them.

9) Charles Bernard

Charles Bernard as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Another interesting addition to the series, Charles Bernard was an aspiring mangaka who was forced to participate in the Culling Game after gaining a Cursed Technique.

He was seemingly depressed after having his dreams of becoming a mangaka being taken over by Jujutsu sorcery, as evident from his memorable fight against Kinji Hakari. Thereby, his appearance is certainly anticipated by fans in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

10) Reggie Star

Reggie Star as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Similar to the majority of the characters in the list, Reggie Star was a sorcerer from the past who was reincarnated by Kenjaku to participate in the lethal game. He served as one of the major antagonists for the arc, leading his own group of sorcerers and eliminating those who opposed them.

Despite proving to be a formidable fighter in his battle against Megumi, his overconfidence in his abilities led to his downfall.

Final thoughts

It's safe to say that the Culling Game arc in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is shaping up to be an absolute game-changer for the series. It diverges from the usual format of the show, due to the absence of Jujutsu society's trump card, Satoru Gojo.

As such, it is in the hands of the rest of the Jujutsu sorcerers to participate in the Culling Game in order to rescue Gojo from the Prison Realm and put an end to Kenjaku's schemes. With the addition of a new cast of eccentric characters, the hype and anticipation for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is certainly through the roof.