"I will kill Yuji Itadori myself" Yuta Okkotsu's shocking declaration in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale, released on December 28, 2023, brought the Shibuya Incident arc to a close while also essentially acting as the beginning of the Culling Games arc. The episode prominently featured the aftermath of Kenjaku's meticulous planning, unveiling his ambition to resurrect the golden age of Jujutsu sorcery.

This episode also introduced Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and essentially set him up as an antagonist for the future season. The episode delved into the repercussions of the Shibuya Incident, which rendered the surrounding areas a cursed spirit-infested wasteland. Notably, certain manga sections were skipped, hinting at their likely inclusion in the forthcoming season.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale as well as the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale: Yuta Okkotsu's ploy against the superiors

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale mainly adapted chapters 136 and 137 while also adapting smaller sections of chapter 139. The episode primarily revolves around the introduction of Yuta Okkotsu, who makes a dramatic entrance by rescuing a girl from the clutches of a cursed spirit.

Following this, Yuta engages with the Jujutsu Society superiors, expressing apparent indifference towards Yuji being Gojo's student. Okkotsu proceeds to recount an incident during the Shibuya Incident arc where Yuji severed Inumaki's arm. Notably, Yuta declares his intention to personally eliminate Yuji, ostensibly positioning him as a potential primary antagonist for the Culling Games arc.

However, it is imperative to recognize that Yuta's dialogue serves as a deliberate misdirection. In the manga, it is revealed that Gojo had previously briefed Yuta about the situation.

Yuta's agreement with the superiors and subsequent attack on Yuji are strategic moves orchestrated to divert attention from Yuji. Chapter 141 sees Yuta momentarily taking Yuji's life, only to skillfully employ a reverse cursed technique to revive him. This revelation underscores Yuta's allegiance to Gojo and his role in the intricacies of the unfolding narrative.

The culmination of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 unfolds with the long-anticipated debut of Yuta Okkotsu. The final episode initiates with a dialogue between Yuki and Kenjaku, deliberating on the eradication of cursed spirits. Kenjaku, unswayed by the potential implications for other nations, expresses a personal interest in pushing humanity's boundaries and catalyzing its evolution.

Employing Mahito's Idle Transfiguration, Kenjaku revives numerous past Jujutsu sorcerers with whom he had contracts while also converting ordinary humans into Jujutsu sorcerers. This strategic move sets the stage for escalating conflicts and paves the way for a riveting narrative continuation in future installments.

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially secured a renewal for its highly-anticipated third season, dedicated to adapting the intense Culling Games arc. The release date remains undisclosed in production, but fans anticipate an early 2025 arrival. The upcoming season promises an influx of new characters, including Hakari, Angel, and sorcerers spanning various eras, notably from the Heian era.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale sets the stage for the Culling Games arc, hinting at a probable start with the introduction of the Zen'in clan, a narrative aspect skipped in this episode.