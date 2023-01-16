Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen has risen across its roughly 200 chapters of the publication history to become one of the most celebrated and praised new-gen manga series. With lovable characters, exciting fights, and an engaging yet easy-to-understand power system, fans have fallen in love with the series over the years.

However, this sentiment doesn’t translate to all of Jujutsu Kaisen’s characters, especially when it comes to its villains. While some characters, who are generally considered “heroes,” also fall into this category, a vast majority of the series’ most disliked characters also fall into the antagonistic category. On that note, here are the 10 most hated Jujutsu Kaisen characters, ranked from least to most hated.

Charles Bernard, Haruta Shigemo, and 8 other Jujutsu Kaisen’s most hated characters

10) Mai Zenin

Kicking off the list of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most hated characters is Mai Zenin, who is undoubtedly an interesting entry. Being the twin sister of Maki, and the one born with Cursed Energy, she’s initially introduced as being critical and judgmental of her sister for not having Cursed Energy. She even goes as far as to call Maki weak, which is untrue as Kasumi Miwa later finds out.

In reality, it’s Mai whose fairly weak, and her unfair criticism and inaccurate assessment of Maki has led fans to despise her. Her being the lowest entry on this list is due to the events of the Perfect Preparation arc. Here, fans see Mai finally coming to terms with her role in the relationship with her sisters, even sacrificing herself to allow Maki to flourish and become the sword the latter now wields.

9) Charles Bernard

Charles Bernard is yet another intriguing entry on this list, with his low rank being attributed to his lack of doing anything worthy of hatred besides being himself. However, his abrasive personality was enough to alienate most of the fanbase. He’s eccentric, overconfident, and expresses sentiments that he’s entitled to achieve his dreams.

It’s a combination that results in many Jujutsu Kaisen fans disliking the character, even if no one outwardly hates him. However, one specific action that alienated many fans was when he assaulted a publishing agent when the latter offered constructive criticism of his artstyle and manga series.

8) Takako Uro

Fans dislike Takako Uro for a number of reasons, with one of the most prominent being her bringing grudges from her previous life into the Culling Game. More specifically, it’s her willingness to take out her anger over these grudges on people who have nothing to do with them, such as Yuta Okkotsu, that makes her earn fans' ire.

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen, her overall personality is somewhat off-putting, as she is an overtly proud, dedicated, but hot-blooded person with a serious temper. She’s also shown to be willing to kill indiscriminately, something that many fans commented on as being an excessive part of her personality that they disliked.

7) Momo Nishimiya

One of the biggest reasons why fans dislike Momo Nishimiya comes from her appearances in the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc. Despite appearing to be intimidated by the Tokyo Jujutsu High students at first, she treats them rudely. Additionally, Nishimiya is shown to care a lot about “cuteness” and her appearance, which failed to resonate with many Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

While her cooperation with the Tokyo Jujutsu High students throughout the Culling Game arcs has swayed the opinions of some, the majority of the fanbase still dislikes her. Undoubtedly, her treatment of the Tokyo students earlier on, and of Nobara Kugisaki more specifically, plays a major role in this lasting hate.

6) Ogi Zenin

Without a doubt, one of the most hated characters in Jujutsu Kaisen overall is Ogi Zenin. Being characterized as a proud and self-centered man who puts little value on his family, his main priorities involve maintaining his personal status within the Zenin clan. Likewise, he has no compassion for Maki or Mai whatsoever due to their lack of natural talent.

He’s even shown to be so emotionless to them that he’s willing to sacrifice them to get some sort of “revenge,” volunteering to personally frame and execute them. While this doesn’t work out as he had initially planned, it’s the overall sentiment of this course of action that alienates the fandom from his character.

5) Haruta Shigemo

Starting the list of Jujutsu Kaisen's top five most hated characters is Haruta Shigemo, whom most fans will likely know as “the hand-sword guy.” This nickname references the hilt of Shigemo’s weapon of choice, which is a human hand. This alone is already enough to earn the ire of fans. However, the hate for Shigemo doesn’t stop there.

He’s shown to act in a childish and psychopathic manner despite being rather intelligent. Shigemo also takes pleasure in torturing people, even admitting to fighting weaker opponents and torturing them rather than risking his life versus stronger enemies. Other murderous and torturous aspects of his personality also contribute to the hatred he receives.

4) Remi

Arguably the most intriguing entry on this list, Remi is first seen in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc of the Culling Game, where she assaults Megumi Fushiguro but is unsuccessful. She’s then shown to be a deceptive and self-serving person who is willing to use her beauty and charm to manipulate others into protecting her or doing her bidding.

Despite never killing anyone or doing anything egregiously wrong, she somehow manages to earn some of the most extreme forms of hate from Jujutsu Kaisen fans. This likely stems from her general uselessness, which is revealed to be a major part of her character in the final moments of her debut arc.

3) Yoshinobu Gakuganji

Coming in third, Yoshinobu Gakuganji is probably the one of the few Jujutsu Kaisen characters who is unanimously hated by the entire fanbase. He’s introduced as being a traditional member of the jujutsu world and its higher-ups, pushing for Yuji Itadori’s immediate execution. In addition, he strongly dislikes Satoru Gojo, which is enough reason to earn hate from the latter's large fanbase.

Beyond his traditional personality, his murder of Masamichi Yaga also contributes greatly to why he’s hated by fans. While he hasn’t appeared in the series since then, fans can expect his next actions to only further fuel the fires of their hatred for him.

2) Naoya Zenin

Coming in second is none other than Naoya Zenin, a character so hated that the collective Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase could be heard groaning upon his return as a Cursed Spirit. His arrogant personality was only surpassed by his opinion of himself, viewing everyone else as inferior to himself despite their accolades or strengths.

This even extended to his elders, leading to Ogi Zenin attacking Naoya for his pompous remarks. He’s so full of himself that he’s shown having a true mental breakdown at the thought of someone besides him becoming head of the Zenin clan. For these reasons and so many more, fans truly hate Naoya Zenin.

1) Kenjaku

However, as visceral a hatred Jujutsu Kaisen fans have for Naoya, it’s eclipsed by their intrigued resentment of Kenjaku, the series’ overarching antagonist. Nearly everything about Kenjaku infuriates fans, from his views on and treatment of non-sorcerer humans to his involvement in nearly every catastrophic event within the series.

One of the biggest reasons fans hate Kenjaku comes from his occupying the body of the deceased Suguru Geto. This puts fan-favorite Satoru Gojo through plenty of emotional distress, which is just the first on a long list of reasons why fans hate the Ancient Sorcerer.

