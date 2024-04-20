Gojo as a Villain would have been the end of Jujutsu Kaisen

Despite not being the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo is widely considered to be the face of Gege Akutami's magnum opus. His overwhelming power, unserious, overall goofy personality, and charming looks are some of the few reasons behind his immense popularity.

However, underneath his usual cheerful demeanor, Gojo is an extremely complex character, haunted by his past failures and tragedies until the end. Even though he became the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, he failed to protect the things he held precious the most.

All the tragedies in his life motivated him to change the Jujutsu society while adhering to his morality. That being said, fans have often wondered how the series would have turned out if the blindfolded sensei turned to the dark side and abandoned all his morals. Such a scenario would be terrifying to imagine, as it would likely spell the end of the series altogether.

Exploring a scenario where Satoru Gojo becomes the bane of Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Despite being the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Satoru Gojo's overwhelming power often became the bane of his own existence. Although he was mostly surrounded by his friends and allies, he always felt isolated from them due to the massive power gap between them.

He eventually met Suguru Geto at Jujutsu High, who was someone he could relate to, due to the similarity in their power levels. However, Gojo failed to stop Geto from going down a dark path after Riko Amanai's death, following which the former had to kill the latter with his own hands.

After taking all of Gojo's tragedies into consideration, it's a surprise that he never strayed away from his morals. Instead, he preferred to take the right path to achieving his goal, which was bringing about a positive change in the Jujutsu society.

Satoru as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (image via MAPPA)

Surprisingly, however, it isn't entirely impossible to imagine how Gojo could have turned out, had he abandoned his morality and become the primary antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen instead of Sukuna. In the current storyline of the series, he strives to nurture strong and intelligent allies, who can keep up with his power and bring about a change in the Jujutsu society one day.

He knows that he could achieve his goal in a much easier way by killing the higher-ups of the Jujutsu society all by himself. He is also aware that no one would choose to follow him if he adopts such extreme methods.

However, if Gojo was inherently evil, his ideology would be similar to Sukuna's, as he would choose to live by his own means without caring for anybody else, other than himself.

In this hypothetical scenario, Yuta and Yuji's fates would likely be heavily altered, since Gojo wouldn't be there to save them from execution. Furthermore, Megumi would also likely be sold off to the Zen'in clan, since Toji would have been alive as well in this scenario.

Expand Tweet

Given his overwhelming power, not a single Jujutsu sorcerer would have any hopes of even stepping up to him, much less than defeating him. He would steamroll his way through any sorcerer who stood in his way and would likely choose to wipe out the entirety of Jujutsu High if they ever crossed paths with him. This would leave almost no one alive to oppose his reign of terror, thereby bringing an end to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

That said, the only hope that the sorcerers would have of beating a corrupted Gojo, would be if Sukuna was on the side of the protagonists in this scenario. In that case, Sukuna could work alongside the sorcerers to devise a way to bring an end to the Blue-Eyed sorcerer.

However, fans find it nigh impossible to imagine any world where the King of Curses is inherently good and supports the Jujutsu society. Thereby, it can be concluded that the world of Jujutsu Kaisen would probably be in a worse state than it is now if Gojo was evil instead of Sukuna.

Related Links:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 spoilers: Yuji and Sukuna’s true relationship revealed as 7 more Black Flashes are hit

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji may have to break his ideals to defeat Sukuna

Yuki Tsukumo will play a key role in Jujutsu Kaisen even after her death

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's storyboard reveals how Sukuna "corrupted" Mahoraga

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback