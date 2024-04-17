Yuki Tsukumo will play a key role in Jujutsu Kaisen even after her death

Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its conclusion in the manga, and many questions in the fandom extend beyond defeating Ryomen Sukuna. A prominent example of this is the merger, Kenjaku's plan to use Tengen, a sorcerer able to fuse with others, to merge humanity with the Cursed Energy stored during the Culling Games.

The merger is perhaps the biggest question mark in Jujutsu Kaisen at the moment because not even Kenjaku knew its full nature, which led to several theories circulating in the fandom. A recent theory suggests that Sukuna and Yuji's bond, which could potentially go back to the Heian era, along with the whereabouts of the Special Grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo, could be essential to determine what the merger will be.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

New Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests that Yuki Tsukumo could have a pivotal role in the finale

The main point this theory addresses regarding Yuki is that she didn't die when fighting Kenjaku but was absorbed by Tengen. This is highlighted during the discussion between Yuki and Tengen before Kenjaku's arrival. The former stated that she could hear the Star Plasma Vessels that Tengen absorbed because she is one herself, thus confirming that they are still alive, even if Tengen is no longer a physical entity.

The theory highlights that Yuki created a black hole in an attempt to destroy Kenjaku, and while her body was not found, people assumed she had died. However, black holes cannot absorb people. Therefore, it suggests that Tengen seized the opportunity to absorb Yuki since, according to Suguru Geto when talking to Riko Amanai in the Hidden Inventory arc, once the Star Plasma Vessel reaches the former's barrier, he or she is going to be absorbed if they are weak enough.

If this proves to be the case, then Yuki is still alive within Tengen and could be a deciding factor when the merger happens, with Riko and the other Star Plasma Vessels playing a role. However, as most theories go, this hasn't been confirmed, and there is also no certainty that the merger is going to take place in the story.

Other details of the theory

Sukuna and Yuji are going to have a pivotal role at the end of the series (Image via Shueisha)

The theory goes further by adding one point that has been mentioned in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom for quite some time, which is that of Yuji Itadori, the reincarnated twin of Sukuna from the Heian era. This is highlighted by the fact that Kenjaku had a Shinbutsu Mummy for Sukuna, which many people have realized looks like the latter. However, he didn't go through the process to become one, therefore suggesting the existence of a twin, thus perhaps explaining the King of Curses' disdain for Yuji.

It is also worth pointing out that Sukuna already started the "ritual of succession," according to Kenjaku, before dying, as the King of Curses ate Tengen. The control of the merger is in charge of Megumi Fushiguro, but Sukuna is currently manipulating his body. This could change if the former fights back, which could play a role in the final act.

This is where the element of Yuji being Sukuna's reincarnated twin comes into play since the concept of twins, in Jujutsu Kaisen, is treated as one entity, as was shown by Maki and Mai Zen'in. Therefore, if that is to be the case, Yuji could also have autonomy with the merger, and that is where the influence of Yuki, Riko, and the rest of the Star Plasma Vessels could be monumental in the finale.

Final thoughts

This Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests that Tengen absorbed Yuki Tsukumo and that she is still alive, just like the rest of the Star Plasma Vessel. If Yuji Itadori is confirmed to be Sukuna's twin from the Heian era, then that means that the former could have autonomy when it comes to the merger since twins in the series are treated as one in terms of Cursed Energy.

Related articles

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why is Yuki Tsukumo considered Special Grade? Explained

Is Yuki Tsukumo dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Gege Akutami kill off Yuki Tsukumo? Author's motivations, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Yuki Tsukumo stronger than Maki Zen'in? Explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback