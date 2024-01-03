Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Gege Akutami kill off Yuki Tsukumo? Author's motivations, explored

Gege­ Akutami's popular manga and anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, has caught global attention with a gripping story, live­ly personalities, and dynamic fight scene­s. The manga had a difficult point when Yuki Tsukumo, a key, powerful sorcere­r, suddenly met her demise against Kenjaku. This unexpe­cted twist left readers reflecting on Akutami's creative­ decisions, trying to make sense­ of Yuki's abrupt death.

The sudde­n change led to engaging discussions among fans. The­y guessed what might happen ne­xt. The decision to conclude Yuki's role­ made the storyline e­ven deepe­r, fortifying Jujutsu Kaisen's position as a thrilling tale that keeps its followers in suspense.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The motive behind Gege Akutami's decision to kill off Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki Tsukumo goes against Kenjaku (Image via Shueisha)

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the death of Yuki Tsukumo played a major role in influencing the storyline and its characters. In the fie­rce Culling Game, Yuki Tsukumo battle­d against the old magician, Kenjaku. Using her Star Rage­ magic skill, she teamed up with Choso to guard Maste­r Tengen.

Despite her power to summon a black hole, Kenjaku saw through her strategy and hit her with a mini-Uzumaki, preventing her from using her healing abilities. In a desperate move, Yuki clung to Kenjaku and tried to unleash a black hole by increasing her mass.

Unfortunately, Kenjaku cleverly used Kaori Itadori's anti-gravity technique to counteract the force of Yuki's attack. Despite her bravery, Yuki imploded, sacrificing herself in an attempt to take down Kenjaku.

Kenjaku finishes off Yuki (Image via Shueisha)

The result was tragic, as Kenjaku not only survived but also absorbed Master Tengen. Yuki's valiant effort to protect her friends and thwart the ancient sorcerer ended in her apparent demise, leaving a somber outcome for the protagonists. Kenjaku ultimately absorbed Tengen while Yuki seemingly died. It is stated that her body disappeared completely, and she has not been seen again in the series.

Akutami's decision to kill off major characters like Yuki adds a layer of realism and raises the stakes, immersing readers and viewers in the genuine dangers faced by the protagonists. This approach not only underscores the author's dedication to the story's overall impact but also maintains narrative tension and keeps the audience engaged by creating vulnerability among the remaining characters.

By removing a strong and influential figure like Yuki, Akutami effectively heightens suspense, fostering a deeper emotional connection between the audience and the unpredictable nature of the narrative.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Yuki Tsukumo?

Yuki Tsukumo and Choso fight against Kenjaku (Image via Shueisha)

Yuki Tsukumo was one of the four special-grade sorcerers in the Jujutsu World. She stood alongside formidable individuals like Suguru Geto, Okkotsu Yuta, and the renowned Gojo Satoru. Yuki was known for her immense strength, rebellious nature, and vast knowledge.

Her cursed technique, Star Rage, was a unique ability that allowed her to add imaginary mass to herself and her shikigami. This technique defied the laws of physics, enabling Yuki to manipulate mass on an unimaginable scale. With her shinigami Garuda, she could deliver devastating attacks, as seen in her confrontation with Kenjaku.

Final thoughts

Yuki Tsukumo's death moved the story forward and made people feel strong emotions. Gege Akutami's decision to remove this loved character showed the risks the main characters face and highlighted the se­riousness of their fights with strong ene­mies.

We might not know exactly why Ge­ge Akutami chose to end Yuki Tsukumo's life, but we can see how it e­nriched the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.