Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami's latest Toji illustration confirms his importance in the series

Jujutsu Kaisen has a host of characters who have influenced the story in some way or another. Be it directly or indirectly, the importance of their role is showcased at different points during the series' progression. However, there is a certain way that the character of Toji Fushiguro has majorly impacted the tale as a whole.

The author himself highlighted this very fact. Gege Akutami shared an illustration of the Sorcerer Killer with an interesting little quote and confirmed Toji's importance to the series and the kind of effect he has had on the storyline.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami confirms Toji importance through latest illustration

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami took to social media to share illustrations of Sorcerer Killer Toji Fushiguro. Given his appearance in season 2 of the anime, he was depicted in his iconic tight-fitting half-sleeve black shirt carrying the Inverted Spear of Heaven.

His appearance in the latest season of the anime was much awaited. MAPPA did a stellar job in bringing his character to life. Although his screen time was limited, he stole the show with his spectacular fashion. A little quote shared alongside the illustrations is what elevates his character and deepens its meaning.

The Toji Fushiguro effect

Addressing the quote, reading as "俺のおかげ〜" translates to "Thanks to me" or "Thank me". On the surface, it might seem like playful sarcasm coming from the man who dispatched Gojo Satoru. However, there lies a deeper meaning to it, and it pertains to the Jujutsu Kaisen storyline in a substantial way.

Firstly, before Sukuna, Toji was the only man to breach Gojo Satoru's defense and leave him at death doors. This fight is so significant because it was through it that Gojo fully unlocked his Reversed Cursed Technique and could cheat death. In other words, he heralded his "true awakening."

Secondly, since Toji was born with no Cursed Energy, he was shunned and mistreated by the Zenin clan. His decision to leave was a major one as it led to him wanting to protect his child as well. He named him "Megumi" (meaning blessing/grace) as he believed in his potential as a sorcerer and hinted Gojo to disallow the clan from getting their hands on him. A caring father, many might say.

Lastly, he was summoned by Ogami during the Shibuya Incident. Due to his intervention, Dagon, whom Megumi, Nanami, Maki, and Naobito were struggling against, was easily defeated. Despite only being a shell of himself, he quickly worked on the Cursed Spirit and went after Megumi. He soon realized who he was and ended his life satisfied.

Final thoughts

There are likely very few characters in Jujutsu Kaisen who had an impact as great as Toji. Even though his appearances and screen time were limited, he made the most of every time he received the spotlight. He was the reason Gojo Staoru became Gojo Satoru, and Megumi was saved from a terrible fate.

His influence and importance might have been under the radar until now. Thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami's illustrations, these facts see the light of day and highlight how crucial he has been to the plot.