Is Tengen human in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was one of the most anticipated shows in 2023 and it raised a ton of discussions on various social media platforms. One major topic of discussion was Tengen. The second season featured two story arcs - Gojo’s Past arc and Shibuya Incident arc. During Gojo’s Past arc of the series, there was a mention of a character named Tengen.

Those who have seen this character in the manga know that he looks quite different from the average sorcerer. This led to fans asking one question in particular - is Tengen human in Jujutsu Kaisen? Yes, Tengen is a human being in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and not some Cursed Spirit. Let’s take a closer look at this character from the manga series to know more about their abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters.

More about Tengen from the Jujutsu Kaisen animanga series

Tengen and the Star Plasma Vessel as seen in the animanga series (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most important things to know about Tengen is that she is an immortal being. Tengen was a sorcerer who looked quite beautiful in her prime. She had long hair and wore traditional Japanese clothes. However, as the years progressed, her appearance took on a different form, making her look less human and more humanoid. However, not many people have seen the true appearance of Tengen, but have seen the appearance of Tengen’s current proxy.

As shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Tengen’s physical body seems to look like it has lost its human features and can be seen in a fetal position. The reason for the shift in Tengen’s appearance is due to the lack of Star Plasma Vessel.

Toji Fushiguro managed to kill Riko Amanai, who was supposed to merge with Tengen. This was the mission that Gojo and Geto failed to execute and ended up losing the Star Plasma Vessel. Tengen was forced to evolve while lacking a Star Plasma Vessel which led to the morphed appearance.

Tengen in her human form (Image via Gege Akutami and Shueisha)

Tengen is arguably one of the most important characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Despite Tengen’s inability to fight, the sheer structure of the Jujutsu sorcerers community is being held together by her. Tengen is one of the most advanced and rather potent barriers in the entire series. She was responsible for the creation and maintenance of four pure barriers. These barriers played a significant role in suppressing the Cursed Spirits.

These four barriers are placed in various spots - Mt. Hida, the Yamakuni Mausoleum, the Tombs of the Star, and the Imperial Palace. Tengen is also incredibly smart and tactical. Her ability to strategize on the fly was quite impressive.

Tengen’s intellect could be seen when Yuki and Choso fought Kenjaku. During this fight, Tengen’s strategies were being employed by the aforementioned characters. These are some of the feats that have been attributed to Tengen in the manga series. The anime adaptation will soon feature these acts as and when the series progresses.

Reiterating the initial point, Tengen is a human being. However, the forceful evolution without the Star Plasma Vessel had an impact on the appearance of the character.

