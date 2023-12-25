Jujutsu Kaisen: Why is Yuki Tsukumo considered Special Grade? Explained

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is currently buzzing with excitement following the latest turn of events in the anime’s second season. Episode 22 of season 2 has closed the chapter on Mahito and marked the arrival of Pseudo-Geto and Yuki Tsukumo into the fold.

The entrance of this only female special-grade sorcerer has generated considerable hype among fans who are looking forward to witnessing more thrilling fight sequences. The narrative of the next episode is expected to delve deeper into Yuki’s character and reveal more about her fighting techniques, which are yet to be unveiled in the anime.

Given the limited information available about her, apart from being a special grade sorcerer and Aoi Todo's mentor, questions are circulating in the community. Fans have questions regarding the true extent of her strength and the reasons behind her classification as a special-grade sorcerer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring the factors that set Yuki Tsukumo as a special grade sorcerer

Yuki Tsukumo made her debut in the anime in episode 20 of the first season. The flashback scene unveiled her as the mentor of Kyoto Jujutsu High student Aoi Todo. In season 2, she reappeared during Gojo’s Past Arc in the first cour (episode 5), where she interacted with Suguru Geto as a fellow special-grade sorcerer.

The narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen has previously revealed that special-grade sorcerers are extraordinary individuals whose very existence defies the laws and rules of the world.

These sorcerers are anomalies, possessing immense destructive power and an exceptionally large pool of Cursed Energy. Their classification is based on their overpowering abilities and potential to single-handedly wreak havoc on entire nations.

Yuki during her conversation with Geto (Image via MAPPA)

In the current jujutsu era, only four special-grade sorcerers are known. They are Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of the present era with his six eyes and limitless Cursed Technique, Suguru Geto with his Cursed Spirit Manipulation, Yuta Okkotsu with the cursed spirit Rika and boundless Cursed Energy, and lastly, Yuki Tsukumo with her shikigami Garuda and overwhelming Star Rage Cursed Technique.

Yuki showcased her formidable strength in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 by neutralizing Uraume’s powerful technique Icefall with ease, saving Yuji and his comrades from imminent death.

Yuki vs. Kenjaku showdown in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Her true potential becomes evident during her face-off with Kenjaku during the Culling Games Arc, as seen in manga chapters 205 - 208. Yuki not only held her ground but also overpowered the evil ancient sorcerer in multiple instances. She exorcised Kenjaku’s special grade curse effortlessly.

Upon learning Yuki’s Cursed Technique, Kenjaku questioned whether he could defeat her by himself, referring to her as a "Wild Beast" in acknowledgment of her formidable and untamed strength.

Yuki in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Despite sustaining damage from Kenjaku’s Domain expansion: Womb Profusion, Yuki persisted on the offense. Her expertise in hand-to-hand combat and the adept use of the Reversed Cursed Technique allowed her to heal herself strategically throughout the confrontation.

In the climax of her showdown with Kenjaku, Yuki unleashed her full strength, summoning a literal black hole in a last-ditch effort to take him down. Despite this sacrificial ultimate move proving unsuccessful in the end and resulting in her demise, her incredible strength certainly proves her worth as a special-grade sorcerer.

Yuki Tsukumo’s powers

Yuki after her entrance in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki's formidable Cursed Technique, known as Star Rage or Bom Ba Ye, granted her control over virtual mass. She could either apply it to herself or her shikigami, Garuda, for offense or defense.

Additionally, she demonstrated superior intellect, strategic combat skills, proficiency in close-quarter combat, and masterful use of both the Cursed Technique and her shikigami. Yuki can also both perform Simple Domain as well as Domain Expansion.

Yuki possessed the ability to perform both Simple Domain and Domain Expansion. Due to Tengen's suggestion, she refrained from expanding her Domain during her clash with Kenjaku.

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is left with regret, as the chance to witness the Domain Expansion of this special-grade sorcerer remains unfulfilled. This desire is unlikely to be realized, given Yuki has already met her demise in the manga's storyline.

