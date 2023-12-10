The events of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20, released on December 7, 2023, have generated a buzz in the anime community, particularly with Aoi Todo’s entrance in Shibuya. The episode features the dynamic return of the Todo-Yuji duo engaging in an epic showdown against the formidable disaster curse Mahito, one of the show’s most heinous villains.

Despite their collaboration's gloomy circumstances, Big Brother Todo consistently cheers up both Yuji and the fans. Episode 20 also provides insights into Nobara's condition, an update fans eagerly await. However, whether she survives remains a mystery.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 20, titled Right and Wrong Part 3, the storyline follows the manga, incorporating events from chapters 126, 127, and 128. The episode promptly captures audiences’ attention with the intense face-off between Todo and Yuji vs. Mahito. Yet, speculation looms surrounding Todo's debut in Shibuya, raising doubts about whether MAPPA’s adaptation meets the expectations of his entrance.

Did MAPPA live up to the hype with Aoi Todo’s entrance? Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20: Reviewed and explained

The influence Nobara's presumed death has on Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 20 kicks off with Nobara Kugisaki’s supposed death, courtesy of the special grade curse, Mahito. The narrative then transitions to a flashback where Nobara accidentally spills coffee on Gojo’s freshly cleaned shirt, leading to a lighthearted moment with the Yuji, Nobara, and Fushiguro trio attempting to clean up the mess.

Moving back to the present, the narrative portrays Nobara's assumed death's deep impact on Yuji (and fans as well). The recollection of past moments leaves him grappling with the loss of a teammate and friend, reminiscent of his mentor Nanami Kento's earlier demise at the hands of the same cursed spirit.

His feeling of helplessness intensifies as he watches both his mentor and friend succumb to their archenemy, unable to do anything, serving as a harsh reminder of his earlier vulnerability when Sukuna, the King of Curses, took control over his body and unleashed chaos in Shibuya, massacring hundreds of people.

Todo’s entry: Expectations matched? Anime vs. manga

Todo and Yuji, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

Following Nobara’s death, the emotionally shattered Yuji faces a brutal assault from the detested curse, Mahito. Losing all will to fight and on the verge of meeting his end, Yuji is saved from Mahito's final blow by his self-proclaimed brother, Aoi Todo, the formidable student from Kyoto Jujutsu High - making his grand entrance. MAPPA’s flawless depiction of Todo’s introduction in season 2 is filled with anticipation and excitement.

Aoi Todo’s entry brings hope to Yuji’s prior anguished state in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20. The episode perfectly mirrors the manga’s essence through MAPPA’s excellent storytelling, showcasing Todo’s flashy moves and overpowering Cursed Technique in his exhilarating showdown with Mahito.

Aoi Todo, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

While Episode 20 faithfully follows the manga, an anime-exclusive scene is incorporated after the opening song. The scene portrays Todo and Arata Nitta arriving in Tokyo, specifically at Shibuya station, where Gojo's sealing occurred. Assessing the situation, Todo realizes that Suguru Geto has escaped with the prison realm.

Consequently, they shift their focus, with Todo aiming to save fellow Jujutsu sorcerers while confronting as many curses and enemies as possible. Todo's first objective is to find his self-proclaimed brother, Yuji, whom he believes is nearby.

Todo’s influence in shaping Yuji’s character

The episode is pivotal in Yuji's character development, with Todo again playing a significant role. Todo's arrival and pep talk in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 is crucial, reshaping and strengthening Yuji's lost resolve.

Despite Yuji lamenting his weakness in saving anyone during the Shibuya Arc events and blaming himself, Todo's words become a turning point. His encouragement boosts Yuji, helping him regain his lost conviction. Todo tells him:

“So long as we live, our dead comrades have not truly been defeated”.

His words further remind Yuji of the hopes entrusted to him by his fallen mentor and comrades as Todo declares that as Jujutsu sorcerers, they must keep moving forward (it seems Eren’s tatakae has influenced even Todo).

Nobara, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

Subsequently, Arata Nitta employs his Cursed Technique Pain Killer on Yuji, informing him that he has done the same for Nobara. Although Arata Nitta mentions that Nobara had no pulse and wasn’t breathing, he provides Yuji (and the fans) with hope for her potential survival, assuming her recent injuries.

While he cautions that the chances are slim and not to set expectations too high, this news motivates Yuji to continue fighting. These events contribute to the protagonist’s growth, helping him mature as a jujutsu sorcerer, showcasing Akutami Gege's adept storytelling and MAPPA's skillful portrayal.

A well-executed blend of action sequences and emotional elements

Mahito using black flash in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

Subsequently, fans are treated to the re-emergence of the Yuji and Todo duo in the show’s season 2. In season one, the pair had their initial showdown against the special grade curse Hanami – a captivating battle that thrilled fans.

In season 2, the duo returns to confront one of the series' most despised villains, reigniting excitement among fans. Viewers had been eagerly awaiting this highly anticipated showdown since the curse brutally murdered two of the fandom's most beloved characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 20 delivers many thrilling action scenes that captivate the audience. MAPPA's animators again exceed expectations in this episode, showcasing their exceptional art and stunning animations.

Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi with Gojo in the flashback scene (Image via MAPPA)

However, beyond the consistent fight sequences, the episode strikes a balance by incorporating scenes packed with emotional elements that deeply resonate with the audience. MAPPA skillfully portrays Yuji's various emotional phases, enhancing the overall depth of the narrative.

The earlier flashback to Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi's high school days injects humor into the otherwise somber and tense mood, providing a momentary respite for the audience. Simultaneously, they also serve as a poignant reminder of the irretrievable nature of those carefree old days, intensifying the emotional impact.

Mechamaru and Miwa in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

The conversation scene between Kasumi Miwa and Mechamaru in the episode serves as a stark contrast to the intense action sequences as well, introducing elements of sorrow.

Mechamaru's farewell to Miwa inside the train and the latter’s heart-wrenching cries undoubtedly stir deep emotions in the viewers. While Miwa’s other teammates and mentor, Utahime, listen in on Mechamaru’s final words to her from outside the train coach, a myriad of emotions and regrets over the loss of Kokichu Muta (aka Mechamaru) overwhelm them as well, as revealed in their conversation.

Utahime, Mai, and the other Kyoto Jujutsu High students (Image via MAPPA)

MAPPA's adaptation masterfully captures the somber mood of the narrative in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 20, bringing these emotions to life. The well-balanced narrative paired with the highly anticipated team-up, showdown with exciting action sequences, and the multitude of emotions portrayed by various characters create an unforgettable experience for fans of the series.

Narrative and Pacing: Criticism

Yuji Itadori, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 maintains a pace aligned with Mangaka Gege Akutami's original narrative, covering the events of three chapters in the episode.

In contrast to previous episodes, particularly in Season 2 episodes 18 and 19, where the narrative focus is mainly on some characters’ flashbacks and visuals before their deaths, as seen for Nanami Kento and Nobara Kugisaki in the subsequent episodes, led to slower pacing in those episodes, as mentioned previously in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 review.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

These scenes were extended compared to the manga. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 stays true to the manga's events with minimal deviations, except for the Todo and Arata Nitta scenes mentioned earlier.

Consequently, the narrative pacing of episode 20 feels well-suited for both the section of audiences familiar with the manga and the anime-only viewers. Gege Akutami’s original manga is a highly anticipated series, widely regarded as one of the best shounen series by many enthusiasts.

Mahito, Todo and Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

The exceptional storytelling of the manga is effectively translated into MAPPA's anime adaptation. As such, the consistent adherence to the manga's events in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 20 ensures that the momentum matches the level set by the original work of the mangaka.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20: Art and animation

Nanami and Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

Gege Akutami's manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, has earned widespread adoration as one of the most beloved titles in the manga community. Since its debut in season 1, the anime adaptation has consistently maintained a high production level.

Following the release of a single season, the series' success extended to a movie adaptation, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which proved to be a massive hit. The series’ season 2 maintains the same excitement and intensity, featuring exceptional portrayals of Gojo’s Past Arc and the Shibuya Incidents Arc.

Aoi Todo, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

Studio MAPPA continues to deliver excellent art and stunning animation, as evident in episode 20 of this season. Their skillful rendering effectively captures the essence of all characters, bringing out their deepest emotions on screen. This applies to both protagonists and antagonists featured in the episode.

The crucial role of voice acting

Yuji, as seen in this episode (Image via MAPPA)

In addition to MAPPA's exceptional production and animation in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, the series boasts an extraordinarily talented cast. The outstanding level of voice acting in the shows contributes significantly to bringing the characters to life, forging a close connection between the characters and the hearts of the viewers.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 20, the voice actors' talent is again displayed. As Yuji confronts the presumed death of Nobara unfolding before his eyes, his voice vividly conveys feelings of helplessness, despair, and frustration. Subsequently, as he regains motivation and hope through Todo's speech, these emotions seamlessly resonate in his voice, highlighting the exceptional talent of Enoki Junya, the voice behind Yuji Itadori.

Yuji and Nobara in the flashbacks of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

The voice actor for Buggy in One Piece, Kimura Subari, impeccably embodies his role as Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20, flawlessly capturing the character's dynamics.

Todo's dialogues in this episode play a crucial role, serving as the words that aid the protagonist, Yuji, in overcoming his despair. This allows the audience to witness the self-proclaimed brother duo in action again. Kimura Subari excels in breathing life into Todo's character, showcasing his excellent portrayal.

It's crucial to acknowledge the character who amplifies the brilliance of the protagonist duo – the formidable antagonist, Mahito. Throughout the series, fans have witnessed various shades of this special-grade human curse, ranging from his silliness and humorous behavior to sheer loathsomeness, revealing his true nature.

Mahito, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

In this episode, viewers get a full dose of Mahito's repulsiveness as he revels in causing insurmountable misery to Yuji. Shimazaki Nobunaga's exceptional performance, the voice behind this detested curse, superbly depicts Mahito's wicked joy. Once again, his sublime performance perfectly brings out the vile and vicious nature of Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 20 of Season 2.

The background music also plays a crucial part in setting the tone for the episode, and it's worth noting the beautiful soundtracks that enrich this episode. Without them, the epic essence of the episode wouldn't be adequately captured.

Final thoughts

Mahito with his transfigured humans, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 20 is phenomenal, featuring excellent animation complemented by a perfect balance of action, emotion, storytelling, pacing, stunning background music, and outstanding voice acting.

With the anticipation building for the next episode, where Todo and Yuji engage in their final battle against the special grade curse Mahito, fans can look forward to experiencing more of these phenomenal action sequences.

