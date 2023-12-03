Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 review: Is MAPPA's pacing ruining major character deaths?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19, released on November 30, 2023, features one of the most emotional moments in the series. Titled Right and Wrong, Part 2, the episode primarily focuses on Noraba Kugisaki, her showdown with Mahito, a peek into her past life, her friendship with Fumi and Saori, and her supposed demise at the hands of a special grade curse.

Her apparent death has stirred intense emotions among fans who are left anticipating whether this is truly the fate mangaka Gege Akutami has decided for one of the main trio. Unfortunately, the answer to that is not covered in this episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 mostly adheres to the manga storyline, covering events between chapters 123 and 125, deviating only in the portrayal of Nobara’s flashback scenes. This prompts the question: Is MAPPA’s pacing of the narrative ruining character’s deaths?

Disclaimer: All opinions in the following review are subjective.

How does MAPPA’s pacing impact the anime’s narrative? Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19: Review and explanation

MAPPA’s approach to the flashback scenes vs. the manga

Studio MAPPA’s pacing undoubtedly amplifies the emotional weight of crucial character deaths for the viewers. The anime’s storytelling approach seems to involve elongating the sequences from the flashback scenes or characters’ dreams just before their death.

The manga does touch upon the dying characters’ reflections on their past, unfulfilled dreams, and promises in their last moments. However, these events unfold at a faster pace in the source material.

Nobara’s recollections of her past are depicted in her visions just before her apparent death, where Mahito explodes the left side of her face. In the manga, these events were condensed into a single chapter, chapter 125, along with a few concluding pages from chapter 124.

Yuji vs. Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

An example of such an extended flashback is the moment at Saori’s house, where she prepares black tea for Nobara and Fumi. Although the manga merely recounts this scene in Saori’s later dialogue, the anime incorporates it in Nobara’s flashback.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19, Nobara’s flashbacks commence in the middle of the episode, at 9:40, and are extended to nearly eight minutes (ends at 17:40). The episode also includes scenes of present-day Saori. Combined, they take up a substantial portion of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19, almost half of the total runtime (about 10 minutes).

The studio employed a similar approach with Nanami Kento, another beloved character among fans, as previously seen in his final moments in episode 18. In the manga, Nanami’s dreams of Malaysia were mostly mentioned in the text, with just a single panel showcasing a beachside scene (seen in manga chapter 120).

Nobara Saying goodbye to Fumi in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

In contrast, the anime depicted Nanami imagining himself in Malaysia, though only in his last thoughts. The emotional impact on the fandom was so profound that some fans created a memorial for Kento Nanami in Malaysia.

This doesn’t suggest a negative outcome, as they give fans deeper insights into the characters and their backgrounds, often demanded by the fandom. Exploring their past, understanding their unfulfilled dreams, and witnessing their regrets undoubtedly enhances the impact of Nobara’s presumed death on fans.

MAPPA appears to have recognized and likely intended to heighten the emotional resonance of character deaths, making them more impactful on the audience.

How the changes influence the anime's flow

Nobara's flashback in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

The fanbase appreciates the additional scenes featuring these backstories, providing a chance to delve into the emotional aspects of the characters. However, this introduces challenges for the overall flow of the show.

They also provide a sense of freshness to the episode amid all the sad events unfolding in the series. It’s almost as if they act as a brief respite to lighten the mood before the narrative turns dark.

While fans appreciate gaining more insights into the characters before their demise (considering they may only appear in flashbacks after that), it could impede the pace of the narrative. Only four episodes remain in the second season after episode 19.

Nobara, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

Therefore, if the anime intends to cover more manga events and conclude the Shibuya Arc, MAPPA must increase the plot’s pace. The Shibuya Arc concludes in chapter 136 of the manga, and Yuta Okkotsu is officially introduced in the subsequent chapter, making it at least 10 chapters to cover in four episodes.

However, some viewers appreciate the current pacing and may express dissatisfaction if the studio opts to speed up, considering the potential backlash experienced by shows that rush the narrative.

Pacing preferences can differ among different sections of the audience

For the section of audiences familiar with the manga, the current pacing of the studio might be fine as they already grasp the story well. The in-depth past stories of major characters who met their end, their unfulfilled hopes, and dreams could be something manga-readers genuinely look forward to seeing in the anime.

The situation, however, differs for anime-only fans. Without prior knowledge of the story’s progression, a slower pace would likely heighten their anxiety, particularly when left with cliffhangers. Consequently, this places considerable pressure on the studio to strike the perfect balance in the narrative‘s pacing, aiming to satisfy both manga-readers and anime-only factions of viewers.

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

It is equally important for MAPPA to be mindful and avoid excessively prolonging these backstories, as it may lead to being perceived as filler content. The anime community is known for its disdain towards excessive filler (take Boruto anime as an example).

This sentiment holds particularly true for crucial and intense situations, such as the ongoing events in Shibuya in the anime’s season 2. Given the demand for audience focus during these moments, failure to strike the right balance could have a negative impact.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19: Narrative and animation

Yuji against Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen holds a distinguished status as one of the most highly anticipated shows in the anime community, and for valid reasons. Mangaka Gege Akitami’s storyline is already cherished in manga and anime communities. The production of season 2 has also consistently maintained an exceptional standard.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 retains the same. The impeccably executed action sequences, balanced with the vibrant and nostalgic scenes from Nobara’s younger days, showcase breathtaking animation throughout the episode, offering the audience a pleasant yet bitter experience.

The scenes are meticulously drawn, effectively capturing and conveying the emotions experienced by the characters. The precise execution resonates with the viewers, enhancing their connections with the characters and their emotions.

Studio MAPPA has consistently excelled in effectively conveying the emotional aspects and depicting characters’ deaths (evident in their work on the Attack on Titan final seasons). Nobara’s presumed death is also masterfully encapsulated and presented with MAPPA’s top-tier animation, profoundly impacting the fandom.

The deaths of Nanami in the previous episode and now Nobara have left the anime-only fans speculating about who might be next. For some fans, witnessing the demise of two cherished characters in successive episodes has pushed them to consider dropping the show, saying the emotional toll is too much for their hearts.

Mahito runs away from Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

Nevertheless, the narrative also incorporates some humorous elements, though an insignificant portion. Moments with Mahito displaying comical behavior and him running away from Nobara after being struck and injured by her Resonance Cursed Technique (a possible JoJo reference?) induce a sense of humor into the otherwise gloomy tone of the episode.

Nobara’s childhood antics also add moments of cuteness and glee, though even the flashbacks take a glum turn later as Saori, Nobara, and Fumi go their separate ways.

Despite the exceptional work of the animators, it is essential to consider their well-being. Fans of the series may be familiar with the recent concerns raised by MAPPA animators regarding poor working conditions and production plans at the studio. Hopefully, the recent criticism has prompted the need to address these issues, as only then can the show maintain its current standards.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19: Voice acting

Nobara in her final visions, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

In addition to MAPPA’s breathtaking animation, as previously highlighted, the show boasts a talented set of voice actors in its cast. Their talents are showcased once again in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19. The voice actor of Nobara Kugisaki, Seto Asami’s performance is particularly noteworthy in this chapter.

The voice behind Rising of the Shield Hero’s Raphtalia also flawlessly delivers as Nobara Kugisaki, adding a powerful emotional gut-punch to Nobara’s earlier apology to Fumi before her presumed demise since she can’t fulfill their promise.

From Nobara’s intense showdown with the special grade curse Mahito to her touching last words, Seto Asami’s portrayal resonates deeply with fans. Nobara’s final words move the audience to tears as she says to Yuji:

“Life wasn’t so bad.”

The words were not only for Yuji but for their other close friends as well. Although the episode concludes there, her final words are certain to have a lasting impact on the hearts of fans.

Mahito's comical moment in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

Shimazaki Nobunaga, who voices Mahito, once again delivers a phenomenal performance in this episode. Mahito’s character seamlessly transitions from being comical and playful to being hauntingly villainous in an instant. Shimazaki Nobunaga perfectly captures the shift in tone, showcasing the actor’s exceptional talent.

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19, Yuji Itadori experiences various emotional phases. Yuji was grappling in agony after witnessing the horrors of Sukuna’s massacre in Shibuya, followed by the death of his mentor Kento Nanami in episode 18. He feels helpless and blames himself for being unable to save anyone earlier in the episode.

That changes with Nobara injuring Mahito’s original body (which Yuji was battling at the time) through the curse’s body double. Yuji gains a newfound strength through her assistance. He thanks her for making him feel he’s not alone, strengthening his resolve to kill Mahito.

Nobara and Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

However, later, when Mahito touches her face and explodes it right before Yuji’s eyes, it shatters his spirit as if it were a stark reminder that he can’t save anyone. The shock and despair in his voice become apparent when he calls Kugisaki’s name afterward.

Enoki Junya adeptly portrays this shift in Yuji’s character. The transformation from hope to helplessness and desperation is vividly brought to life by Enoki Junya’s exceptional performance.

Final thoughts

Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 was undoubtedly splendid. MAPPA’s stunning animation is packed with a blend of action, emotions, and heartwarming elements portraying friendship and promises. The plot sets the stage for how Yuji’s character progresses, especially after witnessing the deaths of his mentor and close friend (presumed death in her case) at Mahito’s hands.

The episode also signifies the last appearance of Nobara Kugisaki, as her life status remains a mystery even in the manga at the time of writing this article.

Yet, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 marks a pivotal point for Yuji Itadori. The episode keeps the audience captivated, building up to a final gut punch, leaving the audience contemplating Nobara’s fate.

