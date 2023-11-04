The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 6 is set to be released on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9 pm JST. With Motoyasu and Rem reappearing again in Naofumi’s life, it is likely that the trio will officially be joining forces in the series’ next installment.

Unfortunately, the story content of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 6 is essentially unknown at the time of this article’s writing. While this is to be expected, given how rarely spoilers for an anime episode are released, it’s nevertheless frustrating for anime-only fans who are looking to get a sense of what to expect.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest release information for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 6, and more.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 6 is set to see Naofumi, Motoyasu, and Rem finally join forces

Release date and time and where to watch

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 6 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9 pm JST on Friday, November 10, 2023. For most international fans, this translates to a release sometime on Friday, November 10 locally. Most international fans will instead see the episode become available very early Saturday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation previously streamed series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, it’s unclear if they’ll continue to do so for the upcoming third season. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better and more reliable option for legally viewing the upcoming episode.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 6 will be released in Japan at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 am, Friday, November 10

Eastern Standard Time: 7 am, Friday, November 10

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 pm, Friday, November 10

Central European Time: 1 pm, Friday, November 10

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, November 10

Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm, Friday, November 10

Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, November 10

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Friday, November 10

A brief recap of season 3 episode 5

Season 3’s fifth episode began with Filo, Naofumi, and Raphtalia abandoning their carriage due to Motoyasu staking it out. The three were then attacked while traveling when S’yne showed up to help them. She then revealed that the attackers were people from her now-destroyed world, also revealing her to have once been a Vassal Weapon Hero. She claimed that those men worked with the ones who ended up destroying her own world.

S’yne also revealed that she put a tracker on Naofumi to watch him, which is how she knew he was in trouble and needed help. She claims she first put it on him back in the colosseum, saying she doesn’t want to see any more Heroes die. Now back in Lurolona villlage, Naofumi then decided to take anyone who was level 40 or higher to obtain class upgrades.

He advises them to choose carefully and select paths they’ll want to pursue in the future. After acquiring more upgrades and purchasing additional weapons, Naofumi takes his party and several others out hunting. Eclair warns Naofumi about the Three Heroes Church, suspecting they had something to do with the slavers that attacked Lurolona village. He decides they’ll look for their hideout while they hunt, splitting up and finding Motoyasu and Rem after as the episode ends.

What to expect (speculative)

With Motoyasu and Rem having reunited with Naofumi once again, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 6 should begin with Naofumi officially joining forces with them. After all, if he’s unable to get rid of them, he might as well officially team with them to make some use of their constant appearances.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 6 should also see Naofumi select some Lurolona village residents to join his party and begin fighting alongside him. This is further supported by the fact that he has them, especially Fohl, select class upgrades. While they may not see combat for a few more episodes yet, new members should be joining Naofumi’s fighting force soon.

