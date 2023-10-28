The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 5 is set to be released on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 9 pm JST. With Naofumi having found the Spear and Sword Heroes in the previous installment, it seems that he's set to reunite with the Bow Hero next.

Unfortunately, the actual story content of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 5 is essentially unknown as of this article's writing. While this is to be expected given how rarely spoilers for an anime episode are released, it's nevertheless frustrating for anime-only fans who are looking to get a sense of what to expect.

However, fans have officially confirmed release information for the upcoming installment of the title.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 5 likely to see Naofumi and co find and join forces with Bow Hero

Release date, time, and where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 5 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9 pm JST on Friday, November 3, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a release sometime on Friday, November 3. Several international fans will instead be able to enjoy the episode on Saturday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan. While Funimation previously streamed series' new episodes for their subscribers weekly, it's unclear if they will continue to do so for the upcoming third season. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the more reliable option for legally viewing the upcoming episode.

The release timings for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 5 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Friday, November 3

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Friday, November 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 pm, Friday, November 3

Central European Time: 2 pm, Friday, November 3

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, November 3

Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm, Friday, November 3

Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, November 3

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Friday, November 3

Episode 4 recap

Season 3's fourth episode began with Naofumi pondering his next move, and whether or not he should make up with the Four Cardinal Heroes. He eventually decides to start by reuniting with Motoyasu, as someone is revealed to be watching him from Lurolona's outskirts while Motoyasu is seen wandering and looking for his allies. It's revealed that the girl watching him was S'yne, known to them as Murder Clown from the tournament.

S’yne wanted some food and offered money for it, but Naofumi simply told her to leave. She then revealed that she protected the village from the slavers, but Naofumi said he still couldn't trust her. Naofumi, Filo, and Raphtalia then left to look for Motoyasu, who had found one of his party members. Elena refused to rejoin him, since she had taken over her family's business, and also revealed that she couldn't take any more traveling with him.

Naofumi and co then found Motoyasu, who ran away out of embarrassment. They then asked Elena for details on what happened, revealing that he was incapable of damaging the Spirit Tortoise. His party then abandoned him. Naofumi and co then found Ren, the Sword Hero, who was with Malty, who was spreading the same lies about Motoyasu as she did Naofumi.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Naofumi having located two of the other three heroes, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 5 will almost certainly see him find Itsuki the Bow Hero. Before that, however, he will have to deal with the crazed Ren, who has been tricked by Malty and made to believe that the other Heroes are to blame for his actions.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 5 will also likely focus on Motoyasu, who has been instructed to train before joining Naofumi's group. While he seems to be motivated by his love for Filo currently, it's more likely than not that he will prove to be a legitimately loyal ally to Naofumi and co.

Be sure to keep up with all The Rising of the Shield Hero news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.