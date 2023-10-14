The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 3 is set to be released on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 9 pm JST. With Naofumi having completed his goal of acquiring the money needed to buy back the Lurolona village slaves, the upcoming installment should see him actually begin this process.

Unfortunately, the actual story content of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 3 is essentially unknown at the time of this article's writing. While this is to be expected given how rarely spoilers for an anime episode are released, it’s nevertheless frustrating for anime-only fans who are looking to get a sense of what to expect.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 3 to likely see Naofumi successfully buy back the Lurolona slaves

Release date, time, and where to watch

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9 pm JST on Friday, October 20, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a release sometime on Friday, October 20. A vast majority of international fans will instead see the episode become available on Saturday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after it begins airing in Japan. While Funimation previously streamed the series' new episodes for their subscribers weekly, it's unclear if they will continue to do so for the third season. Hence, Crunchyroll is the better and more reliable option to legally view the upcoming episode.

Here's the release schedule for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 3 across time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Friday, October 20

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Friday, October 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 pm, Friday, October 20

Central European Time: 2 pm, Friday, October 20

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, October 20

Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm, Friday, October 20

Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, October 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Friday, October 20

Episode 2 recap

Season 3's second episode began with Naofumi and co. learning that all of their other opponents had forfeited before matching up with them. Naofumi then drank with the woman he met in the previous episode, who explained the tournament’s rules and was introduced as Nadia. Team Rockvalley (the name of Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo’s fighting team) then won their next rounds with ease.

The group then went to a local shop, where they ran into an old friend who tried striking several deals with them for sponsorship and Lurolona village business rights. Soon after, Naofumi’s team and Nadia matched up in the championship round. She revealed that she knew his true purpose here but said she wouldn't lose nonetheless. However, it was then revealed that Nadia (actually a whale demi-human) and Raphtalia knew each other.

Nadia then surrendered after taking a massive attack. However, sponsors declared the battle invalidated, and held another match with Nadia and team Rockvalley coming together against the Murder Clown. However, Murder Clown disappeared with a cryptic warning to Naofumi and co.

The episode ended with Naofumi’s team winning the money, also showing a young demi-human tournament fighter named Fohl buying medicine for and caring for his sister, Atla.

What to expect (speculative)

With Nadia, revealed to actually be named Sadeena, having seemingly joined Naofumi’s group, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 3 should open with the team's next move. This will most likely consist of first buying back the Lurolona village slaves, which seems to be a common goal that both Naofumi and Sadeena share.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 3 will also likely focus on Fohl, who could eventually join Naofumi's group in addition to Sadeena. It'll likely be revealed that Fohl also has a connection to either Lurolona village or Sadeena, creating a means of naturally introducing him to Naofumi and co.

