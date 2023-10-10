The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 2 is set to be released on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 9 pm JST. With Naofumi, Filo, and Raphtalia now engaged in an underground arena fight as Rishia watches on, fans are excited to see an action-packed next episode for the series.

Unfortunately, the actual story content of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 2 is essentially unknown at the time of this article’s writing. While this is to be expected given how rarely spoilers for an anime episode are released, it’s frustrating for anime-only fans who are looking to get a sense of what to expect.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 2 will see Naofumi look to buy back slaves of Zeltoble

Release date and time, where to watch

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 2 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9 pm JST on Friday, October 13, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a release sometime on Friday, October 13, locally.

A vast majority of international fans will instead see the episode become available early Saturday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation previously streamed series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, it’s unclear if they’ll continue to do so for the upcoming third season. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better and more reliable option for legally viewing the upcoming episode.

Below is the release schedule of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 2:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Friday, October 13

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Friday, October 13

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 am, Friday, October 13

Central European Time: 2 am, Friday, October 13

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 am, Friday, October 13

Philippine Standard Time: 8 am, Friday, October 13

Japanese Standard Time: 9 am, Friday, October 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 am, Friday, October 13

Episode 1 recap

Season 3’s first episode began with Naofumi explaining that they have 3.5 months to prepare for the next Guardian Beast, the Phoenix. Naofumi also explained how he and his team have been limited as fighters by the curse Kyo Ethnina placed on them last season.

It was then revealed that the other heroes besides Naofumi have been missing since Kyo’s attack, which is a major concern with the Phoenix’s arrival soon to come.

Naofumi then discovered that the location of the Staff Hero of his world’s Vassal Heroes had been discovered. Queen Melromarc then took Naofumi to a space below her castle, revealing that her daughter, who previously framed him, has disappeared and may be planning something.

They then met the Staff Hero, who was revealed to be a grumpy old man. Naofumi and co then visited several of their old friends and acquaintances around town to complete various errands.

The group then went to the capital city of Zeltoble, meeting the Slave Merchant at a nearby tavern. They were then taken to a slave auction, where some of the slaves falsely claimed to be from Lurolona Village.

The Slave Merchant then revealed that there’s an underground arena where Naofumi could fight to win large sums of money to buy the freedom of the slaves. The episode ended with Naofumi and co. finding and registering to fight at the arena.

What to expect (speculative)

With The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 2 seemingly set to begin with Naofumi, Filo, and Raphtalia in a match, fans will likely see the trio fight seriously in order to win prize money. Fans are also excited to see the third season kick off with a focus on fighting, especially after the heavily criticized slow start to the second season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 2 will also likely begin introducing the various antagonists and allies whom Naofumi and co will run into during their time in Zeltoble. The groundwork for these appearances seems to have already been laid in the first episode’s final moments, further suggesting that this season will be much more fast-paced than the last.

