The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 4 is set to be released on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 9 pm JST. With the location of the Spear Hero confirmed, fans are excited to see Naofumi begin building his team to deal with the next Guardian Beast, the Phoenix.

Unfortunately, the actual story content of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 4 is essentially unknown at the time of this article’s writing. While this is to be expected, given how rarely spoilers for an anime episode are released, it can be frustrating for anime-only fans who are looking to get a sense of what to expect.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest release information for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 4, and more.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 4 introduces Atla and Fohl, and sets them up as important characters

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 4 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9 pm JST on Friday, October 27, 2023. For most international fans, this translates to a release sometime on Friday, October 27 locally. A majority of international fans will instead see the episode become available very early Saturday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation previously streamed the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, it’s unclear if they’ll continue to do so for the upcoming third season. As a result, Crunchyroll is the overall better and more reliable option for legally viewing the upcoming episode.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 4 will be released in Japan at the times given below in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Friday, October 27

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Friday, October 27

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 pm, Friday, October 27

Central European Time: 2 pm, Friday, October 27

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, October 27

Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm, Friday, October 27

Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, October 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Friday, October 27

A recap of episode 3

Season 3’s third episode begins with Fohl giving his sister Atla the medicine and food he brought back for her. Naofumi and co were then shown walking through the same holding area for demi-human slaves, looking for those from Lurolona village. Naofumi then met Fohl, recognizing him from the underground arena. It was also revealed that Fohl’s race is one of the most powerful in the world, but he also has his sick sister with him.

Naofumi then used his Elixir of Yggdrasil to cure Atla’s disease, telling Fohl he’ll spend the rest of his life paying him back. Naofumi then bought Fohl and Atla, bringing them back to Lurolona village. The episode then cut to sometime later, where Atla was now fully healed thanks to the medicine Naofumi had been giving her. Naofumi then went to Lute Village, telling Atla to practice walking while he was gone.

However, Lurolona village then came under attack by slavers. Fohl then fired a signal flare per Naofumi’s instructions, which led to him and Atla being caught. However, just as Fohl was about to die, Naofumi and his team returned to save the village, doing so successfully. Naofumi sent the slavers to Zeltoble to be sold as slaves themselves. The episode ends with Queen Melromarc revealing that the Spear Hero, Motoyasu, has been found.

What to expect in the upcoming episode (speculative)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 4 will almost certainly begin with further elaboration on the location of the Spear Hero and how to find him. Given that the title of the next episode suggests that Naofumi and co need to capture him, it is possible that he’s either unwilling to aid them or has been captured by another group.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 4 should also elaborate on Atla and Fohl’s relation to the Staff Hero, who seemingly recognized them in the previous episode. Queen Melromarc even seemed to suggest that he’s related to them in some way, apparently as their uncle, given the focus on the Staff Hero’s late sister in her story.

