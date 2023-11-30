Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19: Mahito fatally injures Nobara in front of Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 43) features the tragic fate of Noabara Kugisaki. Like the manga, the anime also leaves her fate uncertain, but it’s nevertheless a heartbreaking blow to protagonist Yuji Itadori.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 adapted 3 chapters (123-125) and added several original scenes to Nobara’s backstory. The slow pacing served to enhance the tragedy of Nobara’s final fate, and the cliffhanger ending left fans in utter confusion.

In the previous episode, Mahito confronted and killed Nanami, who left Yuji with some parting words. As Yuji and Mahito started to exchange blows, Mahito split himself in two. The Double, which ran outside onto the street, ran into Nobara Kugisaki.

Disclaimer: The article contains analysis and mention of canon typical violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 shows Nobara’s past and her apparent death at Mahito’s hands

Nobara against Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 is titled “Right and Wrong, part 2”.

At 11.14 pm, two minutes before she ran into Mahito, Nobara reentered the Curtain after delivering Akari Nitta to safety, as she promised to Nanami. At present (11.19 pm) she was seen fighting the Mahito Double across Dogenzaka. The Double noted that Nobara had likely been warned by Nanami and was hence avoiding his hands.

However, she did not know that while the Double could change his own shape, he could not manipulate other souls like the original. While Mahito continued to manipulate his own body, Avoiding his hands tired Nobara out. Her hairpin attacks proved useless against him, and Nobara ended up hurt instead.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19: Noabara vs. mahito

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 then revealed that Nobara had a plan all along. When Mahito let his guard down, Nobara used Hairpin to first distract him, then pin him in place before hitting him with Resonance. Given that Resonance affects the soul, her attack harmed both the Double and the original Mahito, who was fighting Yuji underground.

This alerted Yuji of Nobara’s presence in Shibuya. Having borne the brunt of the Shibuya massacre and Nanami’s death, Yuji felt grateful that at least one of his friends was still there, fighting alongside him. Nobara’s attack damaged the original Mahito to the point that it became hard for him to move, allowing Yuji to brutally beat him up.

Moreover, the effect of the Resonance echoed back from the original to the double, affecting the double twice. The Double realized that Nobara was no less dangerous than Yuji, while Nobara deduced that this was a double from how her energy echoed nearby when he used resonance.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19: The “death” of Nobara Kugisaki

Mahito makes the switch (Image via MAPPA)

She also noted that the Double did not take the chance to use his technique on her, realizing that only the original could do that. The Double tried to run away and entered the subway station. Deciding to take care of the Double before regrouping with her allies, Nobara pursued him.

Underground, Yuji and Mahito’s fight came to a standstill as Curse split himself up into miniature clones to run away. The Original and the Double headed in the same direction, crossing each other and making a switch. Yuji, who was closely following the Original, noted the switch, but Nobara, who was a tad late following the Double, did not.

As Yuji tried to warn Nobara, the original Mahito ran towards her in full Speed. Having let her guard down due to fighting the Double, Nobara failed to dodge as Mahito touched her face. Yuji disposed of the Double, while Nobara stood there motionless, covering her left eye where Mahito had touched.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19: Nobara, Fumi, and Saori

Saori as seen in episode 19 (image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 then showed the flashback to 2009, when Nobara was an aggressive but kind child. She befriended a girl named Fumi, who had recently moved into her neighborhood, by beating up the girl’s bullies.

Soon, Fumi and Nobara befriended another newcomer named Saori, who was older than them and was soon forced to move away because of the prejudice of the villagers. When Nobara left for Tokyo, she promised Fumi that the three of them would be together again.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 then moved back to the present. Saori was shown working late at night at her office when her colleague informed her of the terrible state of Shibuya. The conversation led her to think of Nobara and how she was doing now.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19: “It wasn’t so bad”

Expand Tweet

Nobara, meanwhile, seemed to have an epiphany. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 refers to the time when she told Yuji that there were empty chairs in her heart. She had seen how the people of her village worked to undermine and harm others and had hardened her heart against any intrusion.

However, her two classmates, her teacher, her seniors, and Fumi had managed to grab a chair for themselves in her heart. Understanding that her time was up, Nobara apologized to Fumi for not keeping her promise. In eth real world, she then looked at Yuji and asked him to tell everyone:

“It wasn’t so bad (Viz)/ I lived a good life (Crunchyroll)(悪くなかった/Warukunakatta)”

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 then showed Idle transfiguration taking effect. Nobara’s left eye exploded and she swiftly fell to the ground. A horrified Yuji looked on, calling to his friend with a terrified voice.

Final thoughts

Nobara and Fumi (Image via MAPPA)

Similar to the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 leaves Nobara Kugisaki’s fate to be a mystery, especially with the abrupt ending. However, her brief effectiveness against Mahito cannot be ignored, and one might argue that Nobara is more of a natural enemy to the Curse than Yuji.

This episode explains Nobara’s disdain for her village and her yearning for Tokyo. She had always been portrayed as straightforward and impatient, who valued honesty above tact. Her disgust for her narrow-minded, judgemental village had soured her opinion of anyone who focused on others more than themselves.

However, during her brief time at Jujutsu High, she learned to let go of her inhibitions and open her heart to different viewpoints. While she did find a similar philosophy within Maki, she also learned different perspectives by befriending Megumi and Yuji.

Nobara's death (Image via MAPPA)

What Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 doesn’t highlight, and what viewers are likely to forget due to the week’s gap between the previous episode and this one, is that according to the Shibuya Timeline, Nanami had died less than 10 minutes before Nobara’s supposed death.

The effect of Noabra’s death on Yuji would be not only profound but also cause a pivotal shift in the battle between him and Mahito. While Yuji has had the upper hand so far, this opportunity may lead Mahito to overpower the boy and win the fight.

Related Link:

Episode 20 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Complete Schedule

Major Deaths in the Shibuya Arc

Shibuya Arc Timeline

Shibuya Arc locations

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.