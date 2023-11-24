How did Nanami get burned in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen currently stands as one of the most popular anime in the community, and the unfolding events in season 2 have fans gripped with excitement. Nanami Kento has consistently held a special place in the hearts of fans since his introduction in season 1.

During the Shibuya Arc events, his showdown with Haruta characterized by Mappa’s stunning animation, garnered significant attention in the fandom. However, the mangaka of the series, Gege Akutami, is renowned for their uncompromising approach to the characters’ fate, often eliminating some of the series’ center characters.

Unfortunately, the latest episode of season 2 poses questions about how he got burned and it hints at the fact that a similar grim fate awaits him as well.

The reason behind Nanami's burns in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Nanami Kento is regarded as one of the most formidable sorcerers in the series. However, at the outset of the recent episode 17, he appeared with extensive burns all over his left side. This development has left the fandom grappling with the question of how he got burned.

The answer lies in the scorching flames unleashed by the special grade cursed spirit, Jogo. In the earlier events of season 2, when Nanami fought against the special grade curse Dagon alongside Naobito Zen’in, Maki, and Megumi, he suffered severe injuries.

Nanami as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen

Subsequently, as the resurrected Toji eliminated Dagon and made an escape, while kidnapping Megumi, another special grade curse spirit, Jogo, entered the scene. Upon witnessing Dagon’s defeated corpse dissipating, he lamented

Before the sorcerers could react, Jogo swiftly moved to Nanami and incinerated him, followed by Maki and Naobito. The fate that befell him thereafter left fans in suspense. In episode 17, the excitement of his reappearance was palpable among fans, presuming he survived Jogo’s fire.

Jogo burning Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen anime

However, their hopes were crushed as it was soon revealed that the left side of his upper body was completely incinerated, with his left eye missing. Witnessing one of their favorite jujutsu sorcerers in such a state, left fans heartbroken.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 marks the end of Nanami Kento

Nanami as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen

Despite being gravely injured, Nanami single-handedly battled and massacred a horde of transfigured humans created by Mahito. However, by this time, he was at his limit. He finally met his demise at the hands of one of the show’s most heinous villains, Mahito, who detonated his upper body, reducing it to chunks of meat.

Prior to facing his gruesome end, Nanami smiles at his disciple Yuji. His parting words to Yuji were:

“You take it from here.”

Final thoughts

The recent events in the series' season 2 left fans heartbroken with the loss of Kento Nanami. As he met his end, Nanami envisioned a visit to Malaysia, a scene that deeply resonated with the fans. His death will be marked as one of the most tragic deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen’s storyline besides Gojo’s.

His brutal demise left his disciple Yuji emotionally crushed and enraged. This tragic event set the stage for Yuji’s long-awaited showdown with the special grade cursed spirit, Mahito.

Some fans expressed discontent over Nanami not receiving sufficient attention during the Shibuya Arc incidents, with his moment in the spotlight limited to his fight against Haruta, perceived as a weakling by the fandom. Despite this, Nanami Kento’s name will be remembered by Jujutsu Kaisen fans for a time to come.

