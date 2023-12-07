Does Arata Nitta revive Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been a massive success thus far and it has also led to a lot of heartbreak for the fans because some favorites have been killed in the Shibuya Incident arc. A very good example of that is Nobara Kugisaki, who was murdered by Mahito in episode 19, much to the surprise of anime-only viewers.

In that regard, one of the workers of the Jujutsu sorcerers, Arata Nitta, gave Yuji Itadori and fans some hope about the character in episode 20 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. This has led to a lot of people wondering if Nobara gets healed later on and makes a comeback in the series, which is something that manga readers know the answer to.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Explaining the role of Arata Nitta in Nobara Kugisaki's death in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has had a lot of big moments thus far, but anime-only viewers probably felt a lot of shock when Nobara Kugisaki was killed by Mahito in episode 19. She was part of the main cast and it seemed that she was going to be here for the long run, only for the villain to kill her right in front of Yuji Itadori, causing the latter even more trauma.

However, things took a turn for a lot of fans when Aratta Nitta, one of the workers in Jujutsu society, took Nobara's body and told Yuji to not get his hopes up for the possibility of her still being alive. For a long time, manga readers held on to that as an example that Nobara was going to be brought back, and the same thing is now happening with anime-only viewers.

The truth of the matter is that Aratta doesn't heal Nobara and, as of this writing, she hasn't appeared in the series since the fight with Mahito in the manga. And considering the way the story has progressed since Nobara was killed, it would make no sense bringing her back to life. It would feel like a cheap copout, which is something that author Gege Akutami has never done before in the series as it doesn't fit his writing style.

The use of Nobara's character

Nobara saying goodbye to Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

It is fair to say that Nobara's death in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 was a major shock for anime-only viewers and it caused all kinds of reactions in the fandom. However, it is also interesting to debate whether her character was used to her fullest and if Akutami's decision to kill her was the right one.

Nobara was part of the main cast, alongside the protagonist, Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and Megumi Fushiguro. Most people assumed she was going to play a role in the story long-term, only for her to be killed off in the first major arc of the series. And while that adds to the stakes of the story and makes the reader feel that no one is safe, it is also a waste of her character.

It is fair to say that Nobara was a breath of fresh air in shonen when it comes to female characters. She was driven, capable, not focused on loved interests, and had a unique fighting style, all of which makes her death all the more annoying to fans out there.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 probably gave anime-only viewers some hope of Nobara coming back because of Aratta Nitta's words, but it is likely better to do away with the thought. As of this writing, nothing suggests that she is going to come back in the series.

