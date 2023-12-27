Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Yuki Tsukumo stronger than Maki Zen'in? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen has emerged as one of the most hyped series in the anime and manga communities in recent years. The series offers a captivating plot, along with a range of intriguing characters. Among the wide array of characters in the show, Maki Zen’in has always been a fan favorite.

Maki's character has frequently drawn comparisons to Toji due to certain similarities. However, the recent introduction of the special grade sorcerer, Yuki Tsukumo, in the anime has sparked fresh comparisons. With the addition of Yuki’s charming character into the fold, fans are assessing how Maki measures up to Yuki's overwhelming strength.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and reflects the writer's opinion.

A comparative analysis of strength: Yuki Tsukumo vs. Maki Zen’in in Jujutsu Kaisen

Following comparisons to Toji Zen'in, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is currently immersed in debates comparing Maki to Yuki Tsukumo. Yuki is recognized as one of the four special-grade sorcerers known in the present era.

Meanwhile, the other three include the strongest sorcerer of the current era, Satoru Gojo, Tokyo Jujutsu High’s second-year student Yuta Okkotsu, and Suguru Geto, whose body Kenjaku currently possesses.

Special-grade sorcerers are classified by their overwhelming strength and potential to single-handedly destroy entire nations. They also possess an extraordinarily vast amount of Cursed Energy, providing them with a significant advantage in battles. Therefore, based on this definition alone, it can be inferred that Maki doesn't even come close to Yuki in terms of strength.

Yuki Tsukumo's overpowering abilities

Yuki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki Tsukumo has demonstrated her formidable skills in her intense battle against the ancient evil sorcerer, Kenjaku, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters 205-208.

During their showdown, her powerful Cursed Technique, Star Rage (aka Bom Ba Ye), left Kenjaku contemplating whether he could overpower her by himself, labeling her as a “Wild Beast” for her unrestrained strength.

This confrontation showcased her proficiency in physical combat, mastery of her shikigami named Garuda, adept use of the Reversed Cursed Technique, and strategic prowess.

Yuki vs. Kenjaku in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)\

The narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen also indicates her ability to perform both Simple Domain and Domain Expansions, although the specifics of her Domain Expansion remain undisclosed.

Using her mass controlling Cursed Technique, Yuki summoned a literal black hole to defeat Kenjaku. Despite her sacrificial efforts ultimately proving futile, the demonstration of her unparalleled strength proves her worth as a special-grade sorcerer.

Maki Zen'in's power in contrast to Yuki's

It would be unjust to compare Yuki to the current anime’s Maki Zen'in, as Maki attains her true potential during and after the Perfect Preparation Arc. The events of this arc would likely be covered in the anime’s third season.

In this arc, Maki unlocks her true capabilities by shedding away all the remnants of her Cursed Energy through her twin sister, Mai Zen’in’s death. This enables her Heavenly Restrictions to reach a level comparable to that of Toji Zen'in.

Consequently, she acquires a robust and resilient physique, attaining physical prowess on par with Toji.

Maki being compared to Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen Manga (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

In the subsequent storyline of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Maki single-handedly engages in battle against the entire Zen'in Clan and its formidable sorcerers. She effortlessly defeated and put an end to her father, Ogi Zen’in.

Subsequently, she took down the entire Kukuru Unit and the Hei, who are considered the strongest sorcerers of the Zen’in Clan, by herself. Additionally, she also defeats the previous clan leader Naobito Zen'in's son, Naoya Zen'in.

Nevertheless, despite her overpowering strength, Maki still lacks due to her limited battle experience. This became apparent during her encounter with Naoya Zen'in's cursed spirit in chapter 192.

Maki as seen in the anime's season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Despite assistance from Kyoto Jujutsu High student Noritoshi Kamo, they encountered difficulties in defeating the curse. In her clash with Sukuna and Uraume, Maki also found herself at a disadvantage.

This highlights that special-grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo is undeniably more powerful than Maki. No matter how much power Maki Zen'in accumulates, she would never be a match for Yuki, similar to how Toji Zen'in, even in his prime, could never surpass the strength of Satoru Gojo.