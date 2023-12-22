Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Kenjaku wanted Mahito to fight Yuji before dying, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's latest episode has been released. Anime-only viewers were shocked by how Kenjaku absorbed Mahito, thus keeping his Idle Transfiguration technique to himself.

Since the villain is controlling Suguru Geto's body, this means that he has access to his Cursed Technique of absorbing Curses. This is why Kenjaku managed to do what he did near the end of the Shibuya Incident arc to Mahito.

However, a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans who are anime-only viewers also had this doubt: If Kenjaku wanted Mahito's Idle Transfiguration, why not take it sooner?

After all, Mahito has proven time and time again that he can grow stronger and adapt to a lot of different challenges as time goes by. It could make sense to attack him and keep his Cursed Technique before he grew stronger, but the truth is that Kenjaku wanted the exact opposite.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Kenjaku needed Mahito's Idle Transfiguration technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

One of the biggest highlights of the recent Jujutsu Kaisen anime episode was watching Kenjaku absorbing Mahito after the latter was defeated and beaten to a pulp by the duo of Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo.

However, most anime-only viewers picked up on the fact that Kenjaku needed Mahito's Idle Transfiguration technique to execute his plan. This didn't make a lot of sense as to why he didn't absorb him when he was just born and was weaker.

The thing is that it does make a lot of sense when considering that Mahito's Cursed Technique was incomplete and needed to be refined. This is why Kenjaku took the time to allow Mahito to grow and become stronger.

Through this, his Idle Transfiguration technique could reach its full potential, and he could get the most out of it. And once that was achieved, it would be necessary to weaken the Curse so he could absorb him.

This is where Yuji Itadori, someone who can naturally hurt Mahito, comes into play and weakens the Curse enough for Kenjaku to absorb him. That is the end result of what is seen in the latest episode. This highlighted how many steps ahead Kenjaku is from the rest of the cast, including Mahito. Although Mahito seemed to be in control of most situations, he was only another puppet in another person's plans.

The brilliance of Kenjaku's character

Kenjaku holding Mahito in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode (Image via MAPPA).

Along with Ryomen Sukuna, there is no denying that Kenjaku is the most popular antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen. That is also mainly due to how effective he is at planning. The centuries-old sorcerer has been crafting his merger plan for a long time and has managed to deal with a lot of obstacles and variables. This is something that makes his manipulations way more enjoyable to watch.

Author Gege Akutami has never hidden the fact that Tite Kubo's Bleach is a massive influence in his work, and some comparisons can be made between Aizen and Kenjaku. Both characters are very relaxed, have mad-scientist inclinations, have a connection to the protagonist's origins, and are also quite strong and capable of complementing said strength with a lot of intelligence.

Final thoughts

Simply put, Kenjaku wanted Mahito to develop his Idle Transfiguration abilities before absorbing him so he could get the most out of it. This was something that explains why he gave Mahito free reign and shows the full extent of Kenjaku's abilities and intellect as an antagonist in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.