Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale might introduce the most hated Zen'in character

The release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale is right around the corner. With season 2 nearing its conclusion, excitement and anticipation are reaching new heights among fans of the series. As episode 22 of the second season concluded with the hyped entrance of special grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo, it paves the way for the narrative to delve into the beginning of the culling games.

The second season's finale will also shed light on pseudo-Geto’s evil plans for humanity. Given the anime’s current pace of adapting events from the source material, viewers can anticipate the entry of Yuta Okkotsu in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale. Additionally, it is likely to feature another significant character, Naoya Zen'in, the infamous and widely hated member of the Zen'in clan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All opinions presented here are subjective and represent the writer's perspective.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale: The pacing of the anime’s narrative suggests the debut of Naoya Zen’in

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale is going to pick up the narrative from where episode 22 of season 2 left off. The final episode will set off from chapter 136 in the manga.

Judging by the general pacing in the previous episodes of this season, each installment tends to cover the content of 3 to 3.5 manga chapters. Consequently, it can be inferred that the season 2 finale will likely adapt manga chapters 136 to 138.

Naoya Zen'in, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

Therefore, audiences can anticipate the introduction of Yuta Okkotsu in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale, marking the beginning of Itadori’s Extermination Arc. Furthermore, the inclusion of content from chapter 138 in the finale would mark the debut of the most hated Zen’in character in the anime’s storyline.

This installment is also expected to provide additional insights into the Zen'in Clan and introduce other members of the clan as well.

Naoya Zen’in will assume the place of the most hated character following Mahito’s demise

Expand Tweet

Naoya Zen’in is widely considered the most hated Zen’in Clan member in the Jujutsu Kaisen community. Despite possessing an appealing character design that garners admiration from fans, his personality renders him the most detested Zen'in in the series.

The Zen'in Clan, despite its status as one of the most powerful and esteemed clans in the jujutsu society, faces a considerable amount of scorn from the fandom. Fans feel this sentiment is justified, given the clan's prevalent prejudice and overall oppressive and outdated outlook.

Naoya vs. Jinichi Zen'in in manga chapter 138 (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

Naoya, the son of the current clan leader Naobito Zen’in, not only mirrors the traits of the rest of the Zen’in clan but is arguably worse than most other members. His disdainful and disrespectful treatment of Maki and Mai, along with his murderous intentions towards Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori, has garnered him contempt from the fanbase.

While readers of the manga are already familiar with his reprehensible personality, the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale will provide anime-only fans with insights into why Naoya Zen'in is perceived this way. The addition of this arrogant, misogynistic, and repulsive character in episode 23 of the second season is certain to leave an unfavorable impression on fans.

Naoya in the manga (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

The entrance of Naoya in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale positions him to assume the title of the most hated Jujutsu Kaisen character, a role left vacant following the removal of the detested curse, Mahito, from the plot. His arrival will also signify the introduction of a new antagonist into the storyline.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates in 2023.