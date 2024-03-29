Jujutsu Kaisen hints at the return of Gojo in new official artwork

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 is set to be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024. However, days before its release in Japan, its first page got leaked online. The page included an illustration of Satoru Gojo with his eyes wide open, possibly hinting at his return in the future.

Satoru Gojo was last seen at the end of his battle against Ryomen Sukuna as the King of Curses attacked him with his World Slash. While fans have been theorizing about his return, it seems like the manga series has finally hinted at the same. That said, the possible hint could also be a misinterpretation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 hints at Gojo's return

As fans would know already, Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 is set to end with fan-favorite character Satoru Gojo's death. Hence, the volume cover is set to feature Satoru Gojo. While fans were disappointed with the cover artwork, the illustration inside is bound to hype them up.

The first page of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 is set to feature Satoru Goji's artwork. From the artwork, it seems evident that Gojo is shockingly opening his eyes in the illustration. With that, there is reason to believe that the artwork depicts Gojo's return from death.

That said, there is also the possibility that the illustration depicts the moment when Sukuna hit Gojo with the World Slash. The mere shock of having been hit must have left Gojo with his eyes wide open.

How fans reacted to Gojo's artwork

Satoru Gojo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Many fans were thrilled to see the new Satoru Gojo artwork by Gege Akutami. They too believed that the artwork was meant to hint at the character's return in the near future.

"Gojo’s alive confirmed."

Fans immediately began making theories about the illustrations. Meanwhile, other fans were preparing to read all the theories when they would drop online on X.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Many fans were disappointed by Gojo's death, considering how he passed away after claiming that he would win. However, if Gojo were to return, fans believed that the illustration rightfully replenished his aura to 100%.

"Gojo’s aura has been rightfully replenished to 100%."

Meanwhile, other fans weren't so certain about the artwork, as manga creator Gege Akutami was known for playing with his audience. Thus, there is a good chance that he made the artwork to toy with his fans' emotions.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Hence, despite the artwork seemingly depicting Gojo opening his eyes, some fans weren't too keen about the Gojo return theories surfacing online.

"Gege loves playing with us like we are little muppets I swear."

Surprisingly, not all Jujutsu Kaisen fans were looking forward to Satoru Gojo's return. Some fans believed that the story was much better in his absence. Thus, there was no point in bringing back a character whose presence did not allow other characters to develop.

That said, fans shouldn't believe the theories right away and should wait for more concrete evidence to drop surrounding the development.

